Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s May 8, 2017, a dreary Monday. There is some good news, though: Macron beat Le Pen by a substantial margin, defeating the Right and ensuring, at least for a time, that the European Union will remain. It was doomed without France.
More good news: the subscribers to this site (WordPress hasn’t yet realized it’s not a “blog”) are inching up toward 50,000, at which point I can die a happy man. (Note Satan’s number). You don’t want me to die unhappy, do you?
Everything that happened on this day was actually listed in yesterday’s post, an egregious error that I will attribute to the post being written (as usual) before 5 am. My apologies. But today is National Coconut Cream Pie Day, undoubtedly due to the machinations of Big Coconut.
All I’ll add is something I heard on the news yesterday: due to high housing costs in San Francisco, a family of four in that city making $105,000 per year is considered “low income”, a level $40,000 higher than in Chicago. Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, I’m not sure whether Hili, up in the trees in the orchard, is checking the cherry blossoms or checking the birds. But the weather so far predicts Many Pies for Me!
A: What are you watching so carefully?Hili: I’m checking whether the flowers are already pollinated.
Ja: Czemu się tak przyglądasz?
Hili: Sprawdzam, czy te kwiaty są już zapylone.
666 is not Satan/The Beast number – you’ll have to find the QI where they explain it.
I spring to the defence of the British sandwich. All sandwiches are ours – see Lord Sandwich.
45 years ago our sandwiches were cheap tummy fillers for the industrial and office worker, which by and large supplemented meals. We were not wealthy Americans.
Now we have ‘Pret a Manger’, founded by two Brits, on every street selling well stuffed sandwiches and more. And their imitators. Lovely.
Subway have opened over here but are considered to be rather down market!