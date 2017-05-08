HuffPo goes fusion food shaming

So when non-Asians decide to toy with our beloved cuisines, whether it’s by introducing their own despicable take on a traditional food without honoring the original recipe, or by proclaiming our classic dishes “trendy,” among other offenses, it’s painful.

Only if you want to be in pain!

Here are two of her 9 examples; others include one in which Andrew Zimmern wrote about Philippine garlic short ribs, and the article’s photo showed chopsticks next to the dish (Filipinos don’t use chopsticks).

and. . .

Now having just had a superb meal at an Asian fusion restaurant, I’m not inclined to sympathize with Yam’s accusation of cultural appropriation. But is there any point to this kind of stuff?

Perhaps one: if non-Asians get credit for Asian cooking—and Yam and her links say that’s happened when some white chefs are celebrated for Asian-style cooking—while Asian chefs get no credit, laboring in steaming chop suey joints in Chinatown. And I think that’s true to some extent, though there are exceptions like Chicago’s own Tony Hu. And I do prefer authentic Chinese to Americanized or Westernized Chinese food; after all, the Chinese have had thousands of years to refine their dishes through experience, and they’re simply better than Americanized versions. However, like most Americans, I started with the Westernized version—a “gateway cuisine”. But if for reasons of bigotry chefs aren’t given credit for their own cuisine, then that’s deplorable. But it’s not the same as punching or lynching someone, or depriving them of their civil liberties.

At any rate, I don’t sympathize with Yam’s rage about Westernizing Asian cuisine, either for those who don’t like the authentic version, or simply to create something new. After all, American food has been changed in other countries to conform to local tastes. In New Zealand, for instance, I saw that McDonald’s has a “Kiwi Burger,” which is basically a hamburger with a slice of pickled beet on it. Kiwis like to eat burgers that way. I didn’t get enraged, but then I’m a cis-gendered privileged white male, and maybe you can’t do fusion with cuisine if you’re “fusing down”. (On the other hand, there’s always some inequality between peoples eating different cuisines!). I suspect that Yam, as a PuffHo editor, is also privileged, and is casting about for something to be outraged about. Such is the Regressive Left, who aren’t happy unless they’re fuming.