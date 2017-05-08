HuffPo goes fusion food shaming

The new HuffPo (its name is now “HuffPost”) has explicitly stated its mission as a social justice site, but given its regressive tendencies, that means we’re in for a lot of fun, and a lot of outrage on that site about trivialities as well as glorification of the hijab. The latest rageblog, on the front page, deals with something we’ve seen before: “cultural appropriation” of cuisine, in particular the cuisine of a marginalized group. Now I think it’s questionable whether Asians are marginalized in the US, but Asian Voices Editor Kimberly Yam is all huffy about how Americans and Brits have misrepresented or changed authentic Asian food. It’s in the article below: a “listicle” resembling those at Everyday Feminism (click on the screenshot to go to the piece):
If there’s anything we Asians feel intensely passionate about, it’s our damn food.
We do not mess around.
So when non-Asians decide to toy with our beloved cuisines, whether it’s by introducing their own despicable take on a traditional food without honoring the original recipe, or by proclaiming our classic dishes “trendy,” among other offenses, it’s painful.
Only if you want to be in pain!
Here are two of her 9 examples; others include one in which Andrew Zimmern wrote about Philippine garlic short ribs, and the article’s photo showed chopsticks next to the dish (Filipinos don’t use chopsticks).
and. . .
Now having just had a superb meal at an Asian fusion restaurant, I’m not inclined to sympathize with Yam’s accusation of cultural appropriation. But is there any point to this kind of stuff?
Perhaps one: if non-Asians get credit for Asian cooking—and Yam and her links say that’s happened when some white chefs are celebrated for Asian-style cooking—while Asian chefs get no credit, laboring in steaming chop suey joints in Chinatown. And I think that’s true to some extent, though there are exceptions like Chicago’s own Tony Hu. And I do prefer authentic Chinese to Americanized or Westernized Chinese food; after all, the Chinese have had thousands of years to refine their dishes through experience, and they’re simply better than Americanized versions. However, like most Americans, I started with the Westernized version—a “gateway cuisine”. But if for reasons of bigotry chefs aren’t given credit for their own cuisine, then that’s deplorable. But it’s not the same as punching or lynching someone, or depriving them of their civil liberties.
At any rate, I don’t sympathize with Yam’s rage about Westernizing Asian cuisine, either for those who don’t like the authentic version, or simply to create something new. After all, American food has been changed in other countries to conform to local tastes. In New Zealand, for instance, I saw that McDonald’s has a “Kiwi Burger,” which is basically a hamburger with a slice of pickled beet on it. Kiwis like to eat burgers that way. I didn’t get enraged, but then I’m a cis-gendered privileged white male, and maybe you can’t do fusion with cuisine if you’re “fusing down”. (On the other hand, there’s always some inequality between peoples eating different cuisines!). I suspect that Yam, as a PuffHo editor, is also privileged, and is casting about for something to be outraged about. Such is the Regressive Left, who aren’t happy unless they’re fuming.
“Listicle”
Why does this word make me feel weird?… hmmm…
Might I suggest “listactite” or “listagmite”, as suits the preference.
Reminds me of playing the guitar last night: a mash of Gershwin and Mahler set to to bluegrass-alt-heavy rhythms of Tool and 311.
For dinner tonight: Thai enchiladas with a Halibut fish stick covered in left over Julia Child’s beef bourguignon sauce.
Worth a try is one of my son’s discoveries: a Ritz cracker with salami and swiss with strawberry Skittle and/or any fruit Mentos smashed in the middle…yum.
K. Yam,
1) Cultures don’t prepare food, people do.
2) No one has 100’s of years of culinary experience.
3) Not everyone prepares a meal the same way.
4) Authentic \= good.
Jerry … next time you are in Vancouver make sure you go to Vij’s restaurant … it is excellent … the atmosphere and service are wonderful. Indian-Canadian fusion
[sarcasm] and when the owner comes by asking how everything was, you can give him a hard time for appropriating Canadian cuisine [/sarcasm]
Ha! Good one!
I was there as a guest of Larry Moran at the Imagine No Religion meetings two summers ago. We had a FANTASTIC meal. I even had my picture taken with Vij.
I thought that the “westernizing of Asian food” occurred when Asians in western countries westernized their food in order to sell more of it to westerners. I don’t think anything that western chefs are doing currently could compare to the magnitude of bastardization that Asians themselves perpetrated on their cuisine in order to sell it to westerners.
Here is an anthropological perspective. Cultures have been borrowing from each other and adapting aspects of each others’ cultures for as long as man has existed. Those who rail against it are in their own way being bigots, and their efforts are futile.
On what planet does Ms. Yam live on? Food has always “done” fusion the moment two kinds encounter each other.
If you don’t like the fusion food, flippin’ don’t eat it! Don’t try to tell others what they can’t eat or cook/create.
How exactly are people who like Asia cuisine (me included), including the Americanized versions, insulting, injuring, or damaging Asian people?
I love (most) authentic Asian cuisine. I’ve been brought to the appropriate restaurants by first-generation immigrant colleagues and loved every bit of it. But I also happen to love your basic American-Cantonese brown sauce dishes as well (and I do not feel guilty about it. 🙂 ). Where is the problem?
This just strikes me as food snobbism.
Time was, wasn’t anybody wasn’t French was bitchin’ about other cultures tampering with their food. Back then, people wrote it off to … well, wrote it off to their being, you know, French.
Now, seems tout le monde has gotten snobby about their cuisine. Sheesh.
I never culturally appropriate foods. I horticulturally appropriate herbs and spices from a variety of ecosystems and geographic regions that may, coincidentally, be home to some hominids with customs differing from my own.