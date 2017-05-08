An evolutionary biologist misrepresents sexual selection in The New York Times

Friday’s New York Times contained an article on sexual selection in birds (link and title in the picture below) by Richard O. Prum, the William Robertson Coe Professor of Ornithology, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History. Prum has a new book out, The Evolution of Beauty: How Darwin’s Forgotten Theory of Mate Choice Shapes the Animal World — and Us, which I intend to read. For now, though, he’s given us a take in the Times which is both erroneous and confusing, for it misrepresenta sexual selection, natural selection, and modern evolutionary theory.

Here’s the Amazon summary of the book, which explains how Prum is trying to revive Darwin’s theory of sexual selection—a theory, which, by the way, has not been forgotten, but either refined with additional assumptions or discarded outright because Darwin didn’t know genetics or had no evidence to support his views:

In the great halls of science, dogma holds that Darwin’s theory of natural selection explains every branch on the tree of life: which species thrive, which wither away to extinction, and what features each evolves. But can adaptation by natural selection really account for everything we see in nature? Yale University ornithologist Richard Prum—reviving Darwin’s own views—thinks not. Deep in tropical jungles around the world are birds with a dizzying array of appearances and mating displays: Club-winged Manakins who sing with their wings, Great Argus Pheasants who dazzle prospective mates with a four-foot-wide cone of feathers covered in golden 3D spheres, Red-capped Manakins who moonwalk. In thirty years of fieldwork, Prum has seen numerous display traits that seem disconnected from, if not outright contrary to, selection for individual survival [JAC: We’ve known this for a long time: it’s reproduction, not survival, that is impelling the evolution of these male traits.] To explain this, he dusts off Darwin’s long-neglected theory of sexual selection in which the act of choosing a mate for purely aesthetic reasons—for the mere pleasure of it—is an independent engine of evolutionary change.

It’s true that Darwin was the first person to ponder sexual dimorphism—the extraordinary difference in ornamentation, weapons, and behaviors between the sexes—and to speculate about its causes. He suggested “sexual selection”, and gave two hypotheses about how it worked.

The first, which Darwin called “the law of battle,” was correct: males are larger and have weapons or features that enable them to compete for females, as when elephant seals or elk fight it out for mates. The ultimate cause of this difference, which I’ve described before, is the difference in gamete size between the sexes (sperm vs eggs), which ultimately leads to females being a scarce resource for which males have to compete. I won’t describe it further; you can consult a good evolution textbook, such as Futuyma and Kirkpatrick (it shows some examples of sexually selected traits on the cover below), or read the Wikipedia article on sexual selection, which is okay but not great. Lots of experiments and observations confirm that males do fight over females, and the weapons and their size make a difference. (Males also compete for females after fertilization: the so called “gamete competition.” One example is in damselflies, in which a male, before inseminating a female, will use a scoop on his penis to remove the sperm of the previous male. The selective advantages of having such a device are obvious.)

Darwin’s second theory, however, was largely wrong, as it was based on females preferring certain traits of males because of their appeal to the females’ aesthetic sense. Here are the two theories given by Darwin in his 1871 book, The descent of man and selection in relation to sex.

“The sexual struggle is of two kinds: in the one it is between the individuals of the same sex, generally the males, in order to drive away or kill their rivals, the females remaining passive; while in the other, the struggle is likewise between the individuals of the same sex, in order to excite or charm those of the opposite sex, generally the females, which no longer remain passive, but select the more agreeable partners.”

The problem here is that it takes the aesthetic sense of females as a given rather than something that can itself be the product of evolution. And of course it implies abilities not present in many species, like flies, who surely don’t have “aesthetic senses”. While Darwin’s “aesthetic” theory can be modified to take into account pre-existing female preferences that are either evolved or the byproduct of some other evolved trait (Ronald Fisher was responsible for this advance), in itself it doesn’t explain much. Darwin was correct, though, that female preferences can cause males to evolve traits that hurt the males’ survival (as in the elaborate tails of peacocks), so long as the males’ loss in “fitness” due to survival costs is more than compensated by their gain in fitness due to females mating more often with males having exaggerated calls, behaviors, or ornaments.

The mechanisms of sexual selection and causes for female preference still remain mysteries, for there are many reasons why females can prefer the traits of males that make them so bizarre—traits like the plumes, ornaments, and behaviors of the New Guinea birds of paradise. And distinguishing among these hypotheses—which include the “runaway hypothesis”, direct benefits models, handicap models, sensory bias models (a refinement of Darwin’s ideas), “good genes” models, and so on—is difficult, especially because they can work in tandem. To see the hypotheses for the evolution of female preference (which Darwin took as a given) and the difficulty of testing them, have a look at this 2009 PNAS paper by Jones and Ratterman. The paper shows this table listing the varieties of ways that female preferences for male traits can evolve:

In his New York Times piece, Prum ignores most of these, claiming that sexual selection is not a form of natural selection, does not lead to adaptation, and leads to “maladaptive decadence.”

Here’s an example. After describing the elaborate display of the male club-winged manakin, which lures females by rubbing together its wing feathers (a trait that has caused the evolution of thick, flight-impeding wing bones, and whose results can be seen in the video at bottom), Prum says this:

This [manakin song] is an evolutionary innovation — a whole new way to sing. But the evolutionary mechanism behind this novelty is not adaptation by natural selection, in which only those who survive pass on their genes, allowing the species to become better adapted to its environment over time. Rather, it is sexual selection by mate choice, in which individuals pass on their genes only if they’re chosen as mates.

It’s hard to make THREE errors in two short sentences, especially when the writer is an evolutionary biologist writing about evolution, but that’s what Prum has done. Here are the errors:

1.) Sexual selection is a subset of natural selection: the consistent differential reproduction of genes based on their advantage in replication. Sexual and natural selection are not two distinct processes. Here’s Futuyma’s definitions from the 3rd edition of his textbook.

“Natural selection” is defined as “The differential survival and/or reproduction of classes of entities that differ in one or more characteristics.”

“Sexual selection” is defined as “differential reproduction as a result of variation in the ability to obtain mates.” These definitions, which are held by nearly all evolutionists, clearly show that sexual selection is a subset of natural selection, the subset affecting traits involved in mate competition. Prum’s claim that the two processes are distinct is confusing and wrong.

2.) Prum conceives of natural selection as only differential survival, whereas it’s differential reproduction that is key. Differences in survival produce selection only if they’re associated with differential reproduction. (They often are.)

3.) Neither natural nor sexual selection necessarily leads to an improvement in “species becoming better adapted to their environments over time”. Selection most often operates on genes that affect the reproductive output of their carriers, but that needn’t improve the adaptation of a species to its environment. For example, a mutation that increases the number of a bird’s offspring, but has no other effect, will simply increase the number of young birds in the population, which isn’t an improvement in adapting to the environment. In fact, this could ultimately lead to a depletion of food that could drive a population extinct. Likewise, the mechanism of “meiotic drive”, in which one mutant gene simply kills the other genetic variants during gamete formation, is a form of natural selection that can and probably has driven populations extinct. Throughout the article, Prum seems to conflate adaptation (a phenomenon of genes and individuals) with the survival of a species or its adaptation to the exigent environment. While this can happen, it’s not a necessary connection.

Those sentences would surely mislead a reader who wasn’t acquainted with evolutionary biology.

I could go on, but I’ll give just one more example of misleading prose in Prum’s short piece:

Of course, females do not harm their own survival by choosing males with attractive songs; the costs are deferred to their sons and daughters. Although their daughters will inherit more awkward wing bones, their sons will inherit sexually attractive songs, resulting in more grandchildren. In the absence of direct costs to the choosers, the population will not be saved by natural selection. Because the cost is deferred, the whole population can ease further and further into maladaptive dysfunction, generation by generation. Evolved decadence may turn out to be common. . . . The wing songs of the club-winged manakin teach us that adaptation by natural selection does not control everything that happens in evolution. Some of the evolutionary consequences of sexual desire may not be adaptive. Rather, they can be truly decadent. Despite the ubiquity of natural selection, organisms are not always getting better at surviving. Natural selection is not the only source of design in nature.

This is deeply misleading, and not just by confusing reproductive “fitness” with survival alone. Deferring the “cost” of choosing a clumsy-flying male by one generation doesn’t throw the population into a death spiral. In that next generation, if the cost of female choice outweighs the benefits of choosing those males, females will evolve in the reverse direction, choosing males that can fly better. There is no inherent force in sexual selection that will lead both males and females to evolve beyond their fitness optima. And if natural selection (including sexual selection) isn’t the only source of design in nature, what is? How does “decadence” produce design?

I hope Prum’s book is better than this excerpt. I showed his NYT piece to another evolutionist, who allowed that it was profoundly confusing. But the average reader, not deeply acquainted with sexual selection theory, will think that Prum has hit on some new principle of evolution. And in that way his article does the reader a disservice, for what he says is a mixture of stuff that evolutionary biologists already know, confusing and misleading characterizations of selection, and a neglect of competing and unresolved explanations for female choice—explanations that haven’t all been examined in manakins.

As lagniappe, here’s a club-winged manakin singing with its wings: