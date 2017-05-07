“Where money acquires a patina of virtue”: The Simpsons takes on Yale

This segment of a recent “The Simpsons” video was posted only a month ago, and has racked up over 1.1 million views. The writers have clearly kept their eye on what’s happening at Yale—and other colleges.

  1. ploubere
    Posted May 7, 2017 at 1:08 pm | Permalink

    Like most brilliant humor, that was deeply offensive to my cultural heritage. I’m going to hide under my safe blanket now.

  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted May 7, 2017 at 1:27 pm | Permalink

    OT, but the results from France are in: Macron wins. Vive La France!

  3. Heather Hastie
    Posted May 7, 2017 at 1:39 pm | Permalink

    Ha ha! Brilliant. 😀

  4. Ken Kukec
    Posted May 7, 2017 at 2:12 pm | Permalink

    The Simpsons bit was spot on … until they let old man Burns walk away without writing a check. The school motto is “the Endowment über alles!”

