Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, May 8, 2017. It’s a beautiful day in Chicago, though chilly, with a predicted high of only 50° F (10° C).

Although Holi—the Indian spring festival of colors during which people pelt each other with powdered and liquid dyes—was on March 13, for some reason Indian-American students at my university celebrated it yesterday, sending up clouds of color across the street from my building:

Today, though, really is National Coconut Cream Pie Day (I prefer lemon meringue). And Helston, Cornwall, England, sees a strange holiday today: Furry Dance, described in Wikipedia as “one of the oldest British customs still practised today.” (I can’t find out how old it is.) It’s an all-day combination of dances and pageants celebrating the advent of Spring, and there’s a video below that shows the Children’s Dance and the Midday Dance:

The children’s dance involves over 1,000 children aged from 7 to 18, all dressed in white, the boys with Lily of the Valley buttonholes and the girls wearing flowers in their hair, the flower determined by the school they attend. They come from St Michael’s School, Nansloe School, Parc Eglos School, and Helston Community College: each year a different school leads the dance. . . . the midday dance is perhaps the best known: it was traditionally the dance of the gentry in the town, and today the men weartop hats and tails while the women dance in their finest frocks.[5] Traditionally, the dancers wear Lily of the Valley, which is Helston’s symbolic flower. The gentlemen wear it on the left, with the flowers pointing upwards, and the ladies wear it upside down on the right. Lily of the Valley is worn on Flora Day by dancers, bandsmen, Flora Day stewards and by those who are “Helston-born”.

On this day in 1784, a famous scientist was executed: in Paris, French chemist Antoine Lavoisier was tried, convicted and guillotined in a single day. On May 7, 1886, the first glass of Coca Cola was sold—as a patent medicine—at Jacob’s Pharmacy in Atlanta, Georgia. On this day in 1902, Mount Pelée erupted on Martinique, wiping out the entire town of Saint-Pierre and nearly all of its residents; over 30,000 people perished. On May 7, 1978, Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler became the first people to summit Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen. Here’s the great Messner on top:

Exactly two years after that climb, the World Health Organization officially declared smallpox eradicated from our species: a great triumph for science, field work, and epidemiology—and Homo sapiens.

Notable people born on this day include Edward Gibbon (1737), Harry S. Truman (1884; the buck stopped there), Edmund Wilson (1895), David Attenborough and Don Rickles (both 1926), Thomas Pynchon (1937), Ricky Nelson (1940), and Pat Barker (1943, read her Ghost Road trilogy). Those who died on this day include nobody I think worthy to list, and this is a first. Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, today’s Hili dialogue has both a title and an explanation by Malgorzata:

THE NEST Hili: You are disapproving of me again, aren’t you? A: And I know why.

In Polish:

Gniazdo

Hili: Znowu masz do mnie pretensje!

Ja: I wiem o co.

Explanation: ​The trellis Hili is on goes almost to the roof— and is dangerously close to a nest of starlings.​ Lagniappe: some mimicry from David Bygott via Ziya Tong via Matthew Cobb: a moth whose ancestors evolved to resemble thorns:

Awesome. This is a thorn mimic moth. [photo: David Bygott] pic.twitter.com/xFXZR0DWZe — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) May 7, 2017

Finally: Ssshhhh . . . Gus is sleeping: