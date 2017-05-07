Spot the snipe!

P1790621

Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment.

One Comment

  1. Norbert Kehl
    Posted May 7, 2017 at 9:18 am | Permalink

    I am a big fan of your blogpost, but I have to say that it is VERY annoying to have this ad banner of your books everytime on your frontpage, and typically covering a foto I wanted to see..It is also difficult to find out how to get rid of this banner. Can’t you change that, at least make the “delete” button clearly visible, please.

    Thank you

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*