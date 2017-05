Speaking of snipe (see previous post), can you see this one? Yes, this is a real snipe hunt, not a bogus one inflicted on young campers. The photos come from Stephen Barnard in Idaho, with his notes indented. Click photos to enlarge; reveal at 11 a.m. Chicago time.

1. Extremely difficult. Nearly impossible in my opinion, although the bird is clearly visible, if not visually identifiable. I knew it was there because I heard it calling.

2. Much easier.