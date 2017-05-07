Roger Latour sent what he describes as “a couple of pictures showing the spring flora on mount Royal in Montreal. A must-see when in Montreal!” Roger’s notes are indented.

Podophyllum peltatum, a sequence showing emergence of the very rare (here anyway…) May-apple. The plant was most likely introduced by Amerindian natives as medicinal plant well before the arrival of the French. A few fenced off colonies here and there on the mountain, all doing fine!





Sanguinaria canadensis (bloodroot, in the Poppy family Papaveraceae):

And a token animal—one hard to photograph—by Stephen Barnard. It’s a Wilson’s snipe (Gallinago delicata). As he says,

This is craziness. The bird was no more than 20 ft. from me. My Idaho birding friends are telling me it’s my totem, but I was thinking more along the lines of a wolf, or a bear, or an eagle. 🙂