Preliminary report: Was the March for Science successful?

Although I didn’t feel compelled to participate in the March for Science on April 22, I still hoped it would change the minds of science denialists and perhaps spur further and ongoing action. There were more than 600 marches and estimates of between 300,000 and 500,000 participants worldwide. As far as what’s still happening, each week the organization provides a daily list of things you can do (this week’s is here); so far they amount to a list of science advocacy societies to join (and groups supporting marginalized people), petitions to sign, and the addresses of politicians you can contact. But realizing the ultimate aim—to keep science in the forefront during the new administration, and ensure that funding isn’t cut and scientific reports by the government aren’t censored or suppressed—won’t be clear for a long time.

So it’s too early to tell if the march achieved any aims beyond allowing people to express their sentiments. But is there any way to tell? Reader Loren called my attention to a May 2 piece in the New York Times attempting to do just that: “How marching for science risks politicizing it“. The author is Brendan Nyhan, a professor of government at Dartmouth College, and here are a few excerpts:

Before the recent March for Science, scholars and journalists debated the likely effect of the protest: Would it defend science against politicization or unnecessarily polarize the public on the value of the scientific enterprise? Some early evidence suggests the march may have widened the divide among liberals and conservatives in their views of scientists but not, crucially, toward the research they conduct.

Nyhan shows that while confidence in science among both liberals and conservatives has always been robust in America, the question many had was whether that confidence could be eroded by the March portraying science (not deliberately) as a liberal pursuit. Again, we don’t know, but there’s at least one survey, tentative as it is, showing that polarization in attitudes towards scientists themselves increased after the March. There is no link to the survey cited, so it’s unclear how significant are the differences in attitudes before versus after the March.

. . . Some preliminary evidence is available from Matthew P. Motta, a doctoral candidate in political science at the University of Minnesota who tracked opinions toward scientists and scientific research among a sample of survey respondents recruited on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk workplace. Though these participants are not representative of the general public, we can still conduct a valid test for polarization by comparing how the views of liberals and conservatives in the sample changed from before the march to afterward. (Eight in 10 respondents reported having heard at least something about it, including approximately one in two who said they heard a “moderate amount” or a “great deal.”) Between the Wednesday before the march (April 19) and the Monday and Tuesday afterward (April 24-25), liberals and conservatives in the survey panel moved further apart in how warmly they felt toward scientists. Specifically, liberals reported somewhat warmer feelings toward scientists (up to 86 from 82 on a 0-to-100 feeling thermometer scale) while the feelings of conservatives toward scientists became somewhat less warm (down to 67 from 70). The liberal-conservative gap in agreement with the statement that “Scientists care less about solving important problems than their own personal gain” also widened significantly — conservative agreement increased to 32 percent, up from 22 percent, whereas liberal agreement fell to 8 percent from 11 percent. However, no corresponding increase in polarization was observed on the statements that “Most scientific research is politically motivated” and “You simply can’t trust most scientific research.” On the latter question, for instance, agreement did not change significantly among conservatives (22 percent agreed before the march compared with 21 percent afterward) or liberals (6 percent agreed before the march; 3 percent did afterward). This finding suggests that the polarizing response that the march elicited toward scientists did not spill over into views of the research they conduct.

So there’s a difference in how attitudes changed towards researchers themselves versus the research they conducted. Why is that? Motta has one explanation:

Mr. Motta cites the emphasis on the marchers in news coverage as a potential explanation for these findings. In an email, he writes that “the ‘public face’ of the march appears to be the protesters; the clever signs they came up with, dressing as dinosaurs, etc.” This focus on the scientists who participated, he writes, “put a human face on science, which might be why it led to polarization with respect to attitudes about people, but not necessarily their research” — a topic that received less attention. These findings should be evaluated in future studies, but they suggest another way in which science can become politicized — not by challenging the findings of a field of research, but by portraying the people who do science as political. In this sense, the march and events like it could paradoxically make scientists a more inviting target for future attacks.

In the end, of course, we’d like to know whether the March had a long-term versus only this unsatisfactory short-term influence on public attitudes towards science. As there wasn’t really a control—a world in which there were no Marches—it would be hard to tell, as other factors will undoubtedly come into play as politics moves on and Trump and the Republicans engage in more shenanigans. One suggestion is simply to look at the funding for science: how much money the Congress approves for the budgets of the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation. That funding has been decreasing for some time. Since Congress is mostly Republican, a change in sentiments should be reflected in a rise in the budgets. But that’s unlikely given Trump’s budget appropriating more money for defense, and perhaps for that accursed Wall.

When the dust settles, I don’t see a clear way to determine if the March achieved its aims.