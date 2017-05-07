NYT’s piece on a Muslim comedian evades some important issues

After Sept. 11, Muslim comics went on what I call “We’re not that scary, we’re funny and just like you!” tours, in desperate attempts to push back against bigotry. In 2005, the “Axis of Evil” tour fought stereotypes with jokes by Muslim comedians in shows throughout the country. In 2013, the docu-comedy “The Muslims Are Coming” aimed to introduce Middle America to normal, huggable, everyday Muslims. I played this game, too. I tried to humanize Muslim families, with my one-woman show, “All Atheists Are Muslim,” sharing the story of moving in with my white atheist college boyfriend, and telling my parents about it. It’s a typical boy meets girl story, up against thousands of years of cultural tradition and religious doctrine. The message the audience was meant to be left with was that if total nonbelievers and Muslims can find common ground, then everyone in between should be able to. Unsurprisingly, none of this worked. I saw firsthand that the fairy tale, mind-opening reaction that producers imagined was nowhere to be found. While mixed-race and interfaith couples often thanked me after my shows, many others let me know that I was one of the “good Muslims” whom they didn’t have a problem with. I hadn’t made them more empathetic to Muslims as a whole.

Her solution is just to expose tensions; the underlying theme (see below) is that the tensions, and worry about Muslims, is simply a manifestation of bigotry against Muslims, “Islamophobia” (I prefer to call that bigotry “Muslimophobia”):

. . . Television producers, publishers and those booking events for college campuses all seem to want something similar: a representative of an “everyday” Muslim (I still don’t really know what that means) with an outlook relatable enough to get audiences to forget their bigotry. These pleas don’t make me as sad as the ones that come from Muslim activists, who seem to be begging: Use your jokes to make us human; make us likable; let us prove to people that we’re just like them. I do understand that comedy has some potential to open people’s minds. But I’ve become convinced that the primary role of political humor today shouldn’t be to alleviate tensions or smooth out differences. It should be to heighten them and illuminate for everyone what is a moment of crisis.

I sympathize with Noorbakhsh: why should the burden of solving the “Muslim problem” rest on her shoulders. She’s a comedian, for crying out loud! But still, she attributes all the tension she’s supposed to relieve as “bigotry” (she uses the word). And there’s the rub, because for many the Muslim problem does not simply come down to “othering”. (It does, of course, for Trump and his Ban, as well as attacks on Muslims.) Rather, it also reflects a suspicion toward and fear of Islam’s religious dictates, and the attendant fear that they’ll cause harm not just to America, but to the world as a whole. Islam is the most misogynistic, the most violent, and the most intolerant of the world’s great faiths, and its pefidy hasn’t yet been tamed by Enlightenment values. All religions are useless and sometimes harmful reflections of human delusion and irrationality, but Islam is, at present, the most harmful.

Should a comedian deal with those issues in her act? I don’t think so. But at least Noorbakhsh and the Times might recognize that there’s more to the issue than bigotry. As the correspondent who sent me this article commented,

The author of the Times piece elides all the reasons why Muslims are “not just like the rest of us,” ignoring the ideology of Islam, and casting negative reactions to Islam as racism and ignorance. No editor at the Times thought to point out any of this to her. There’s an undercurrent of hostility to the piece: it’s not her fault (or Islam’s) if we have negative reactions to the religion; it’s our fault. You’ll see that as soon as you read it. We just cannot advance the conversation if major news outlets like the time won’t publish pieces asking the questions that need to be asked…”

Judge for yourself.