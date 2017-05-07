Deceptive science reporting by Newsweek

Look at this tweet from Newsweek:

Now read the damn article: it doesn’t say that they found ANY “signs of life” on the moon Enceladus, It is possible that life could evolve or exist there, but there’s no evidence for that. In fact, the article itself undercuts the tweet. After describing the well known plumes of water and gas that spew from that moon, the article notes that some of the gas is hydrogen. And then:

The team of researchers behind the Cassini mission examined all the possible explanations for what could be generating such large quantities of hydrogen gas. Only one withstood the calculations: hydrothermal vents. Lunine and his co-authors on the Science study reporting the analysis believe that ocean water is reacting with rocks in hydrothermal vents on the seafloor to actively produce hydrogen.

Finding newly manufactured hydrogen on Enceladus is significant because the element can support life.

. . . After months of ruling out alternatives, the researchers came to the only conclusion that made sense: The ocean is making hydrogen. Ocean water reacting with minerals in hydrothermal vents is generating the element, an ecosystem found on Earth. “It has all the requirements for life,” says McKay, who was not involved with the new study. “It’s similar to Earth in ways you might not expect from a tiny little moon in the outer solar system,” says study co-author Kelly Miller, who studies planetary formation at Southwest Research Institute.

Note that habitable is not the same as inhabited.