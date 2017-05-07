Reader Taskin sent me a link to a piece at the Toronto Star that describes the appearance of a rival to Ceiling Cat: a celestial procyonid that is Ceiling Raccoon. The story, called “Raccoon makes appearance at Pearson Airport baggage claim“, describes a baby Procyon lotor that peered down from above the Pearson airport’s baggage claim:
A rebellious raccoon showed up to greet new arrivals at Toronto Pearson International Airport Friday, delighting travelers and inspiring jokes about Toronto’s unofficial mascot.
A video of the critter, posted to Twitter by Cameron Graham, shows the raccoon peeking out from the ceiling to look at the passengers below. Graham said he was waiting to greet his wife, who was coming home from a trip to Edmonton, when the little head popped out of a gap in tiles in the ceiling.
“There he was, having a good gander at everyone,” Graham said.
Who is the right god? Ceiling Raccoon:
Or Ceiling Cat?
And will this lead to war?
I think they trapped the raccoon, but there’s no report on its health.
Finally, the piece gives several tw**ts, but the best is by the airport’s Vice President:
Ceiling Raccoon is the right God! 😉
I think it’s Rocket looking over the baggage to see what he can steal.
“Who is the right god?” Such blasphemy that you would even ask the question!
Better stay away from any U.S. airlines there buddy or they’ll put you on the luggage rack.
If it comes down to a fight, my money’s on the raccoon.