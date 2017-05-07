Reader Taskin sent me a link to a piece at the Toronto Star that describes the appearance of a rival to Ceiling Cat: a celestial procyonid that is Ceiling Raccoon. The story, called “Raccoon makes appearance at Pearson Airport baggage claim“, describes a baby Procyon lotor that peered down from above the Pearson airport’s baggage claim:

A rebellious raccoon showed up to greet new arrivals at Toronto Pearson International Airport Friday, delighting travelers and inspiring jokes about Toronto’s unofficial mascot. A video of the critter, posted to Twitter by Cameron Graham, shows the raccoon peeking out from the ceiling to look at the passengers below. Graham said he was waiting to greet his wife, who was coming home from a trip to Edmonton, when the little head popped out of a gap in tiles in the ceiling. “There he was, having a good gander at everyone,” Graham said.

At Toronto Pearson Airport, we spotted this little fellow checking to see who had come off the flight from Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/m2nSdrxwXt — Cameron Graham (@camerongraham) May 6, 2017

Who is the right god? Ceiling Raccoon:

Or Ceiling Cat?

And will this lead to war?

I think they trapped the raccoon, but there’s no report on its health.

Finally, the piece gives several tw**ts, but the best is by the airport’s Vice President:

🙃 he might need to be deported https://t.co/y3ydmKNC5c — Hillary Marshall (@HillaryMarshal) May 6, 2017