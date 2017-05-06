Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning! It’s a chilly Saturday in Chicago, but remains May 6. It’s National Crepe Suzette day, but fuhgeddaboutit: I have a jar of gooseberry preserves to put on my toast:

Most Americans disdain the sour gooseberry, and its products aren’t widely available here, but a good gooseberry pie is nothing to be sniffed at! And, amazingly, it’s also International No Diet Day—to celebrate the abnegation of abstemious eating, Have some pie! The symbol of the holiday is a light blue ribbon, and I bet none of you see one.

On May 6, 1682, Louis XIV moved the French court to Versailles. On this day in 1840, the first adhesive postage stamp, the “Penny Black”, became valid for sending letters in Great Britain (see below). Featuring a portrait of Queen Victoria, the stamp lasted one year before being replaced by the Penny Red:

On this day in 1889, the Eiffel Tower was opened to the public, and on May 6, 1915, Babe Ruth (still regarded by many as the best baseball player of all time), hit his first home run for the Boston Red Sox (if you’re a baseball maven, you’ll know his lifetime total). He was a pitcher at the time. On May 6, 1937, the Hindenburg Disaster occurred, with the zeppelin catching fire and crashing at Lakehurst, New Jersey, killimg 36. Exactly three years later, John Steinbeck got the Pulitzer Prize for The Grapes of Wrath. On this day in 1954, Roger Bannister became the first person to run a mile in under four minutes. The current record for men is 3:43.13, set in 1999 by Hicham El Guerrouj from Morocco, and for women is 4:12.56, set by the Russian Svetlana Masterkova in 1996. Here is the reduction of time over the years for men (Wilkipedia gives no figure for women), and there MUST be a limit because humans can’t run a mile in ten seconds:

Finally, on this date in 1994, the Channel Tunnel was officially opened.

Notables born on this day include Sigmund Freud and Robert Peary (both 1856), Rudolph Valentino (1895), Willie Mays (1931), Bob Seger (1945), and Tony Blair (1953). Those who died on this day include Henry David Thoreau (1862), Marlene Dietrich (1992), and Farley Mowat (2014). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is pretending to look for flowers:

A: What are you looking at? Hili: Over there in the grass there could be a clump of daffodils.

A lagniappe tweet found by Matthew Cobb:

