Ireland investigates Stephen Fry for blasphemy

Blasphemy is a crime in Ireland; the Constitution of 1937 (see here) says the following:

ARTICLE 40 6. 1° The State guarantees liberty for the exercise of the following rights, subject to public order and morality: i. The right of the citizens to express freely their convictions and opinions. The education of public opinion being, however, a matter of such grave import to the common good, the State shall endeavour to ensure that organs of public opinion, such as the radio, the press, the cinema, while preserving their rightful liberty of expression, including criticism of Government policy, shall not be used to undermine public order or morality or the authority of the State. The publication or utterance of blasphemous, seditious, or indecent matter is an offence which shall be punishable in accordance with law.

Wikipedia has a good article on the blasphemy law, its history, and its implementation in Ireland. The upshot is that it’s been contested, especially by the organization Atheist Ireland, and a referendum on the issue of blasphemy was proposed in 2014 but has yet to take place. No offenses have been prosecuted since 2009, but the law remains on the books.

In the meantime, according to both the BBC and the Independent in Ireland, Stephen Fry is being investigated by the Gardaí, the Irish police, for blasphemy in a part of a television interview with Gay Byrne that I’ve put up previously (here and here)/ Here’s the offending segment:

This is reasonable doubt and in no way should be subject to prosecution. But the investigation proceeds:

From the BBC:

Appearing on The Meaning of Life, hosted by Gay Byrne, in February 2015, Fry had been asked what he might say to God at the gates of heaven. Fry said: “How dare you create a world in which there is such misery? It’s not our fault? It’s not right. It’s utterly, utterly evil. Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid god who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain?” He went on to say that Greek gods “didn’t present themselves as being all seeing, all wise, all beneficent”, adding “the god who created this universe, if it was created by god, is quite clearly a maniac, an utter maniac, totally selfish”. The Irish Independent reported a member of the public made a complaint to police in Ennis in the same month the programme was broadcast. He was recently contacted by a detective to say they were looking into his complaint. The viewer was not said to be offended himself but believed Fry’s comments qualified as blasphemy under the law, which was passed in 2009 and carries a maximum penalty of a fine of 25,000 euros (£22,000). The law prohibits people from publishing or uttering “matter that is grossly abusive or insulting in relation to matters held sacred by any religion, thereby causing outrage among a substantial number of the adherents of that religion”.

The Independent adds this:

A garda source said the matter is being investigated.

“A complaint has been received and it is currently being investigated. Detectives will speak to those involved if they are available and a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).” A well-placed source said it was “highly unlikely” that a prosecution would take place.

Ireland is the only country in the developed world to have introduced a blasphemy law this century.

It is not seemly for a non-theocratic nation to have a blasphemy law. Ireland should dump it.

h/t: Charleen