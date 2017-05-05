Wildlife and other photos from New Zealand: Tiritiri Matangi Reserve

A few days before I regretfully left New Zealand, reader Gayle Ferguson took me on an all-day expedition to Tiritiri Matangi Island, a small (2.2 km² [1 square mile] reserve located on an island only about 3 km from the shore. Here’s where it is.

It is a reserve that was denuded by farming and logging, but then was recreated by planting native forest and transplanting native animals after denuding the island of predators (native birds also flew there from the mainland). Here’s what was done (from Wikipedia) after the island was designated a reserve in 1970: an enormous effort (I’ve bolded the birds and insects I saw, and there were others):

It was hoped that native forest would regenerate naturally, making the island a suitable habitat for native bird life, as it lacked introduced predators such as mustelids present on the mainland. However, afforestation seemed to be happening very slowly and a large number of volunteers were recruited to plant saplings and sow tree seeds. Over 250,000 native trees and shrubs of over 30 different species were planted in the revegetation project from 1984 to 1994. The next intervention was eradication in 1993 of the Polynesian rat, known to Māori as kiore, which was destroying seedlings and competing with birds for food. The kiore were killed by an aerial drop of poisoned bait, which was controversial due to its lack of planning and the effect on other wildlife. For instance, 90% of pukeko on the island were killed. Eighty-seven species of birds have been observed on or near the island. Eleven native species have been translocated to the island as part of the ongoing restoration project. These are kākāriki / red crowned parakeet, tīeke / North Island saddleback, pāteke / brown teal, pōpokotea / whitehead, takahē, little spotted kiwi, hihi / stitchbird, North Island kōkako, mātātā / fernbird, miromiro / North Island tomtit and tītipounamu / rifleman. Non-avian translocations include a reptile tuatara in 2003, Duvaucel’s gecko in 2006 and a large insect wetapunga in 2011. Non-native species present include the Australian brown quail. The success of the conservation project encouraged the creation of a number of similar projects around the Gulf, such as on Motuihe, Motuora and Motutapu. The closest land on the tip of the Whangaparaoa Peninsula, Shakespear Regional Park has recently (2011) also become a mammalian pest-free fenced sanctuary, increasing immigration of the birds on Tiritiri to the nearby mainland.

This is the mainland from the island; you can see how close it is. That means that predators such as rats could invade, either by swimming or on the numerous pleasure boats that go to the island to visit the beaches. There was once a rat that invaded the island, and it took weeks, and $50,000 (New Zealand) to find it and kill it. They used dogs, and knew that if that rat was a female who had offspring, you could kiss the native birds goodbye,

There is one ferry a day to the island, and you have to brush your feet when you arrive to remove any contaminants like the seeds of non-native plants.

Here’s Gayle, appropriately eating a Kit-Kat bar before our six-hour hike up and down the mountain. (As you may know, Gayle, who teaches at Massey University, rescues orphaned kittens, and has saved 25 of them, including Jerry Coyne the Cat, who now lives in Christchurch.)

A korimako, or New Zealand bellbird (Anthornis melanura), the only species in its genus. Its beautiful song was once a prominent part of the “dawn chorus” of New Zealand forests—something that can still be heard on Tiritiri, but elsewhere the forests are eerily and sadly silent. Captain Cook, who described that chorus before the species were destroyed, said this of the bellbird song: “It seemed to be like small bells most exquisitely tuned”.

But here–they’re back on Tiritiri and you can hear them as they flew around a nectar feeding station in my short video. Gayle sits right beside it taking photos:

Here’s one of the 24 species of Carmichaelia (New Zealand brooms). I have no idea which one it is.

Lovely ferns in the forest. The main trail starts at the dock and winds upward to the lighthouse that still sits atop Tiritiri. You must go on the trail with a guide in a small group (about four people); the guides are volunteers (ours was a local biology teacher), and are immensely helpful, knowledgable, and amiable.

Moth damage on a native New Zealand flax (probably Phormium tenax). The plant, endemic to New Zealand, had a variety of uses for the Maori people.

We saw giant wetas, one of the world’s largest insects, a flightless orthopteran in the genus Deinacrida. They can weigh up to several ounces but average about 35 grams (a bit more than an ounce). They will fill the palm of your hand, and the species, hard to find elsewhere because of mammalian predation, was moved to Tiritiri in recent years. They are thriving there, but still not numerous, and they’re hard to spot as they hang out in the trees at head level. But we saw two! These photos don’t give an idea of their HUGENESS:

A female:

The same female, peering at me:

And two views of a male:

Rewarewa, or the New Zealand honeysuckle (Knightia excelsa), an endemic evergreen that has beautiful wood. It’s forbidden to log it, but you can find pieces made of windfall trees, driftwood, or pre-prohibition wood. I bought a rewarewa spoon at the Auckland Museum.

Rewarewa wood looks like this (not my photo, but from here):

A view toward Auckland from the island, with native cabbage trees (Cordyline australis) in the foreground:

Two photos of a very rare bird, the North Island kōkako (Callaeas wilsoni) with its distinctive blue wattles. It has a lovely song that resembles that of a bellbird. The species is highly endangered by mammalian predation but attempts are being made to save it by sequestering it on predator-free islands like Tiritiri.

Here’s a better photo of a captive bird at the Mt. Bruce wildlife center. I’ve put up this photo before; it was taken by my host Phil Garnock-Jones:

Little Barrier Island from Tiritiri, also a nature reserve. Unlike Tiritiri, they are still eradicating introduced predators on this island, including feral cats, which of course makes me sad (but I see no alternative if they want to save native species).

Mānuka (Leptospermum scoparium, also called teatree). The honey from its flowers is prized (and very expensive) for its supposed medicinal properties, but I gather they are fictitious:

A mānuka flower:

Two photos of nonendemic but native species, the Dusky Moorhen (Gallinula tenebrosa), found in Australia, New Guinea, New Zealand, India, Borneo, and other locations. It’s a wetland species and is not endangered.

The flowers of the lovely native palm, the nīkau (Rhopalostylis sapida)—the only endemic palm. The Maori used it not only for food, but for thatching houses and making baskets and sandals:

The endemic New Zealand pigeon, the kererū (Hemiphaga novaeseelandiae). It’s a large and beautiful frugivore (fruit-eater), and is threatened by hunting and habitat loss:

Lovely tree bark; I’m not sure what species (readers?), but perhaps honeysuckle (see above):

A tui (Prosthemadera novaeseelandiae), also called the “parsonbird” because of the distinctive white tuft of feathers at its neck. They are fairly common and live in the gardens of several of my hosts. They look black at first, but under the right light, as below, you can see their gorgeous coloration (note the neck tuft):

Another view of a tui, showing that it looks black in the “wrong” light. The neck tuft is still visible, though.

A big volcano near Auckland; I can’t remember its name but readers can help. Auckland is surrounded by volcanos, some if them active.

A pretty tree trunk, but I don’t know the species (readers?):

Another rarity, foraging around the lighthouse: a flightless South Island takahē (Porphyrio hochstetteri), superficially resembling the Dusky Moorhen shown above. It is very rare (263 birds are known to exist) and was once thought to be extinct, but—mirabile dictu—it was rediscovered. From Wikipedia:

It was thought to be extinct after the last four known specimens were taken in 1898. However, after a carefully planned search effort the bird was rediscovered by Geoffrey Orbell near Lake Te Anau in the Murchison Mountains, South Island, on 20 November 1948. The specific scientific name commemorates the Austrian geologist Ferdinand von Hochstetter. . . . The species is still present in the location where it was rediscovered in the Murchison Mountains. Small numbers have also been successfully translocated to five predator-free offshore islands, Tiritiri Matangi, Kapiti, Maud, Mana and Motutapu, where they can be viewed by the public. Additionally, captive takahē can be viewed at Te Anau and Pukaha/Mt Bruce wildlife centres. In June 2006 a pair of takahē were relocated to the Maungatautari Restoration Project. In September 2010 a pair of takahē (Hamilton and Guy) were released at Willowbank Wildlife Reserve – the first non-Department of Conservation institution to hold this species. In January 2011 two takahē were released in Zealandia, Wellington, and in mid-2015, two more takahē were released on Rotoroa Island in the Hauraki Gulf. There have also been relocations onto the Tawharanui Peninsula. In 2014 two pair of Takahe were released into Wairakei golf and sanctuary, a private fenced sanctuary at Wairakei north of Taupo, the first chick was born there in November 2015. At the beginning of 2013 there were 263 takahē accounted for, showing slow but steady growth over the previous few years.

Finally, the Tiritiri Manangi Lighthouse atop the island. Built in 1864, it’s still in operation, and is the oldest New Zealand lighthouse still in operation,

I left New Zealand two days after this visit, and was sad to depart: a month there was not nearly long enough to see this beautiful country. I hope to return, but in the meantime, heartfelt thanks to the many people who were kind to me, put me up, and showed me around. I would never have had anything like the great visit I had without their help. You know who you are, and thanks and Kia ora!