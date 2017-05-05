North Carolina legislature passes bill allowing drivers to plow through protestors on streets

It’s unbelievable what Republicans try to do when making law. They are overturning Obamacare simply to go after Obama—a move that will lead, foreseeably, to the deaths of thousands of Americans. But now the GOP in North Carolina has passed a bill that’s just as ludicrous and almost as dangerous.

What happened, according to multiple and credible sources (see, for instance, here, here, and here) is that the House wing of the North Carolina legislature passed a bill (HB 330) immunizing drivers from civil lawsuits who hit protestors in the streets. One of the impetuses for the bill was a protest that occurred recently in North Carolina, and HB330, which passed by a vote of 67-48, was of course introduced by a Republican, Representative Justin P. Burr.

Last year, people protesting the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by a Charlotte police officer blocked roadways during at-times chaotic protest-related activities.

“These people are nuts to run in front of cars like they do … and say, ‘Me and my buddy here are going to stop this two-and-a-half-ton vehicle,’” GOP state Rep. Michael Speciale said in support of the bill, The News & Observer reports. “If somebody does bump somebody, why should they be held liable?” The bill does not allow drivers to deliberately target protestors, but, as far as I can see, if a driver simply drives through a crowd or protestors, killing or injuring some, that driver is immune from civil prosecution. I’m not sure about criminal prosecution on the grounds of reckless driving or other infractions, and perhaps a lawyer can weigh in here. But I suspect you’re free and clear legally and civilly. What does seem clear is that the object is to eliminate protests in the streets, including ones that constitute civil disobedience. And the bill seems superfluous, anyway: Democratic state Rep. Henry Michaux, however, points out North Carolina is one of just four states with a pure contributory negligence rule, which means it’s already impossible to collect a payout if the injured party is even 1 percent at fault for an accident. Michaux, an African-American attorney, tells U.S. News the bill therefore would not give drivers additional protection from liability. Instead, he sees it as an unconstitutional invitation to mow down protesters or weave through parades, and he feels the motivation behind the bill may be racial. “Who demonstrates more than people of color?” Michaux says. “It would give some folks the idea,” he says, to intentionally run over people “because you’ve got a group of black folks out here or a group of Latinos out here.”

WFAE points out other problems:

“We all know this is being done to try to make a point about protests,” said Democrat Greg Meyer. He’s just one of the lawmakers who saw a problem with this bill. “It is just going to embarrass us. There is no good reason to pass this bill.” Even those in favor of the measure saw problems. When first introduced this bill was incredibly broad. Amendments followed. One to make it clear it was just for protesters on the street, an earlier version could have included those on the sidewalk. Another amendment made this bill only pertain to protesters who did not have a permit to be on the street. But there’s a problem with that, as pointed out by Democrat Pricey Harrison. “There is Supreme Court case law that there is a constitutional right to protest without a permit even in the streets when the protest is in rapid response to unforeseeable and recent events.” Just like the events which Burr said spurred this proposed law.

Here’s a pdf of the bill, which will now be taken up by the state Senate:

It seems crazy to me to even consider such a bill. When there are people in the street—for whatever reason—you don’t drive over them unless you’re in fear for your own life. You can’t just kill protestors because you need to buy milk at the 7-11.

It is obvious to anyone that this is a way for North Carolina Republicans to both squelch protests and allow people to kill or injure protestors. And if you’re wondering if it’s mostly Republicans who did this, the answer is “yes”: the roll call is below. Only one Democrat voted for the bill and just five Republicans against it.

Things are in bad shape in what used to be one of the more enlightened Southern states. (The legislature is also gutting higher education in the state.)

h/t: Grania