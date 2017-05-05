Friday: Hili dialogue

Well, we’ve nearly made it through another work week, and this was a tough one. It’s now Friday, May 5, 2017: Cinco de Mayo, a day celebrated in Mexico from the day in 1862 when Mexican Army’s beat the French at the Battle of Puebla, a lovely town that I’ll revisit in November. Because of that, it’s also National Enchilada Day. Please eat one of these:

On this day in 1821, Napoleon died on the remote island of St. Helena. Fourteen years later, the first railway in continental Europe commenced service between Brussels and Mechelen in Belgium. In 1891, Carnegie Hall (then known as The Music Hall) opened in New York City, with, of all people, Tchaikovsky as the guest conductor. In 1904, Cy Young, playing for Boston, pitched the first “perfect game” of baseball in the modern era (nobody reaching first base), defeating the Philadelphia Athletics. On May 5, 1920, Sacco and Vanzetti were arrested for robbery and murder, and were electrocuted seven years later. Both were anarchists, and at least one was actually guilty. Five years later, John Scopes was arrested in Dayton, Tennessee for teaching human evolution, a violation of the Butler Act that led to the famous “Monkey Trial” in which Scopes was convicted. (The conviction was later set aside because the judge decided the $100 fine rather than the jury.) On may 5, 1961, Alan Shepherd became the first astronaut to reach outer space, though he didn’t orbit the Earth. And in 1981, IRA member Bobby Sands, 27, died in prison after 66 days of a hunger strike.

Notables born on this day include Søren Kierkegaard (1813), Karl Marx (1818), James Beard (1903), Tammy Wynette (1942), and Michael Palin (1943). Those who died on this day include Napoleon (see above) and Bret Harte (1902). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili isn’t quite yet ready for her closeup:

Hili: Don’t take the picture yet! A: Why not? Hili: Think of the public. I like it when Cyrus is looking up with envy.

In Polish:

Hili: Zaczekaj z tym zdjęciem!

Ja: Na co?

Hili: Na publiczność, lubię jak Cyrus patrzy w górę z zazdrością.

And here’s Gus in “Cause and Effect:

Lagniappe: From reader Diane G., a tw**t related to one of our favorite Gary Larson cartoons: