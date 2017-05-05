A spider that mimics a beetle

Matthew Cobb sent me another remarkable case of mimicry, revealed in this tweet:

Remember how we talked about ant mimic spiders? Well this jumping spider is a beetle mimic! Photo: G.Anderson https://t.co/34K6B4qHws pic.twitter.com/RcSnGCZIpZ — realscientists (@realscientists) May 5, 2017

The link leads to an article on the Arachne.org.au site that gives this information under the heading “Coccorchestes ferreus Griswold, 1984 Beetle Mimicking Salticid”

This jumping spider is one of the most unusual of the jumping spiders found in Australia, having over time successfully adapted by mimicking a beetle. Many subtle and obvious features of the beetle have been assumed. This must have protected this genus and its species (mostly found in New Guinea) from predators, allowing its survival as a group. The specific name is from the Latin, ferreus, meaning of iron. The female body is shiny dark brown to black, body length to 3mm. The male was not known to Griswold in 1984 but has since been documented in Davies and Zabka 1989.

Note that “allowing its survival as a group” may be true, but selection was surely on individuals, not on groups (as the post could be taken to imply). There are other spiders in the genus that appear to mimic beetles.

Other views from the post: