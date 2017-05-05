A python with an emoticon pattern

To end the week, have a look at this “smiley-face” lavender albino ball python:
As Science Alert notes:
A selective python breeder has created an Emoji Ball Python snake after eight years of trying.
Justin Kobylka breeds snakes with unique patterns and sells them.
The patterns are caused by recessive mutations that do occur naturally, but it is extremely unlikely to happen in the wild.
The extremely rare snake could be sold for at least US $4,500 but Justin told Business Insider that he will keep this particular animal due to its “uniqueness”.
Such is the power of artificial selection, the analogue of natural selection that was described by Darwin thusly in the second edition of The Origin:
Breeders habitually speak of an animal’s organisation as something quite plastic, which they can model almost as they please.
Now it’s hard to imagine an environment in nature that would give smiley-faced snakes a selective advantage, but there are plenty of just as amazing results of natural selection, like making caterpillars resemble snakes: