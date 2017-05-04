Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning; it’s May 4, and Spring is pretty much here in Chicago after a terribly rainy weekend. It’s another triple food holiday: National Candied Orange Peel Day, National Homebrew Day, and National Hoagie Day. I like all of those, and love candied orange peel, on which you can find good deals on Amazon. It’s also Star Wars Day, and though many readers are fans, I must confess I’ve never seen any of the television episodes or movies.

On this day in 1886, the Haymarket Affair occurred in Chicago, with a bomb tossed into a group of police officers during a labor demonstration, killing one cop and wounding six; eight anarchists were convicted and four were hanged. It also brought crackdowns on immigrants and the labor movement. On May 4, 1904, the digging of the Panama Canal began, and in 1932 Al Capone began serving an 11-year prison sentence for evading federal taxes, the only crime they could pin on him. In 1953, Ernest Hemingway was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for his short novel The Old Man and the Sea, a book I think is overrated (I like his short stories and The Sun Also Rises better). The next year he won the Nobel Prize for Literature, but didn’t accept it in person as he was suffering from the aftermath of a plane crash. On May 4, 1961, the “Freedom Riders” began their pro-civil-rights bus odyssey through the South. In 1979, Margaret Thatcher became Britain’s first woman Prime Minister, and in 1998 “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski received four life sentences plus 30 years in a plea deal (he’s still alive and in jail).

Notables born on this day include Alice Liddell (1852, the model for Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland). Here’s her photo:

Also born on this day were Eugenie Clark, shark biologist and my former colleague and Maryland (1922), Audrey Hepburn (1929), George Will (1941), and Randy Travis (1959). Those who died on this day Moe Howard of the Three Stooges (1975, real name Moses Harry Horwitz), Dom DeLuise (2009), and biologist Christian de Duve (2013). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is engaged in food-centered philosophy:

A: What are you thinking about? Hili: About the problem of memory. A: And? Hili: Nothing, just that yesterday I had beef.

Leon’s hiking in the woods near Wloclawek and bonding with his staff:

Leon: How many roads we passed together? How many paths we walked?

How many roads can a can walk down before you call him a cat?

Spring is coming to Winnipeg, too, and Gus is hunting rodents, though he’s not allowed to get them. His staff’s notes:

Here are a few pics of mouse hunting this afternoon. Gus was certain there was a mouse behind these rocks and he spent a good portion of the day just staring at them. Good old Gus.