Thursday felid: a live drawing of Simon’s Cat, with a Star Wars theme

Reader Michael called my attention to this nice episode of Simon’s Cat, certainly because today is Star Wars Day:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 4, 2017 at 2:00 pm and filed under Simon's cat. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. mdeschane
    Posted May 4, 2017 at 2:21 pm | Permalink

    May the forth be with you!

    Where are the regressive lefties screaming bloody hell over this humor at the expense of all the speech challenged people? Everybody must be too busy screaming bloddy hell over the House of “Representatives” raping the American people again.

    UnHappy Obamacareless Day!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: