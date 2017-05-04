Thursday felid: a live drawing of Simon’s Cat, with a Star Wars theme

Reader Michael called my attention to this nice episode of Simon’s Cat, certainly because today is Star Wars Day:
May the forth be with you!
Where are the regressive lefties screaming bloody hell over this humor at the expense of all the speech challenged people? Everybody must be too busy screaming bloddy hell over the House of “Representatives” raping the American people again.
UnHappy Obamacareless Day!
