Reader Joe Dickinson is back with some swell bird photos. His notes are indented.

Camping last month at Pinnacles National Park, we were struck by the density of the population of turkey vultures (Cathartes aura) around the campground. In the morning (when I took my d*g for a walk) they were clustered in a few trees. I think there are five individuals in the first shot and ten in the second.

Here is a closer look at a mature adult with the characteristic red head (black in juveniles).

Jumping back a couple of years and up to Tomales Bay, here is an individual sunning itself. The flight primaries are silvery and look almost white when catching the light.

Back to Pinnacles, here is one in flight.

In the late afternoon, soaring much higher (so a little blurry in the photo) is something much more exciting, a California condor (Gymnogyps califorianus), recognizable by the white patches under the wings (not to mention the numbered tag).

Altogether, we saw about a dozen condors, all at great distance. To get closer, I take you back ten years and over the Grand Canyon, where I first saw “wild” (released) condors.

Here is some context.

Superficially, these are similar to the vultures, including the naked head that is red in mature adults. But these birds are huge, with a wingspan over 160% of the vulture’s and a body mass about five time as great.

It is very cool to look down from above on condors soaring out over the canyon. Here is one just launching.