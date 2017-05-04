Obamacare repeal passes House on close vote, still dicey in the Senate

I am amazed that anybody thinks the Republicans’ healthcare act is superior to “Obamacare,” and it may be that a lot of Americans will discover that hard truth, including those who mistakenly voted for Trump on the assumption that he’d improve their healthcare.

This afternoon the House voted to replace Obamacare with the Republican plan. The vote was 217-213, with no Democrats voting “aye” and 20 Republicans doing the right thing by voting against the bill, Yes, Obamacare has problems, but scrapping it and starting with a vastly inferior plan was not the solution. As far as I can see, the Republicans see this bill as a symbolic repudiation of Obama’s legacy, not as something designed to help the average American. But since when have Republicans cared about that?

I’m hoping that Senate Republicans have more guts and defeat the “American Health Care Act”; there’s a very real chance that will happen.

You can find all the votes here; but here are the 20 Republican representatives with integrity:

Here are House Democrats taunting Republicans after the bill’s passage with an old song. Remember it? It was from 1969.