Obamacare repeal passes House on close vote, still dicey in the Senate

I am amazed that anybody thinks the Republicans’ healthcare act is superior to “Obamacare,” and it may be that a lot of Americans will discover that hard truth, including those who mistakenly voted for Trump on the assumption that he’d improve their healthcare.
This afternoon the House voted to replace Obamacare with the Republican plan. The vote was 217-213, with no Democrats voting “aye” and 20 Republicans doing the right thing by voting against the bill, Yes, Obamacare has problems, but scrapping it and starting with a vastly inferior plan was not the solution. As far as I can see, the Republicans see this bill as a symbolic repudiation of Obama’s legacy, not as something designed to help the average American. But since when have Republicans cared about that?
I’m hoping that Senate Republicans have more guts and defeat the “American Health Care Act”; there’s a very real chance that will happen.
You can find all the votes here; but here are the 20 Republican representatives with integrity:
Here are House Democrats taunting Republicans after the bill’s passage with an old song. Remember it? It was from 1969.
It’s a loathsome bill, based on the philosophy, expressed by several repubs, that being sick is a personal failing, nobody’s fault but your own and no one should be expected to help you.
Of the 20 repubs, it’s possible that some of them felt this plan was still too generous. These people have no conscience.
I am not holding out any hope that the Senate will do the right thing. At this point, all of my energy is focusing on the mid-term elections and the possibilty of the biggest massacre in recent history.
There’s your death panel, folks. The GOP.
This isn’t a healthcare reform bill; it’s a $300-billion-tax-cut-for-the-richest-2% bill, with a shitty healthcare reform rider attached.
The cruelty and selfishness of these good Christian Republicans is shocking (or maybe not so) and truly sickening (no pun intended). Yet, for most of them, their constituents, many of whom will lose their insurance coverage if this abomination ever makes it into law, will in their profound ignorance robotically vote them back into office.
Yep, Conrad Black is right. Christianity is what is needed for a moral world.
It won’t make it in the Senate, no way. It is a repeal but does not replace anything. However, this is just the type of thing going on in the U.S. that makes you sick enough to leave.
Since when have Republicans cared about the people?
Well, Lincoln did say “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth”, but apparently he didn’t anticipate his own party mutating into a hideous monstrosity that would do its best to prove him wrong.