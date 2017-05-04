How trash science journals operate

Just to show you how these “garbage journals” operate, I got this email while I was in New Zealand, asking me to be a “deputy editor-in-chief” (i.e., one who has to solicit articles—something unnecessary for a high-quality journal to which scientists submit articles. The telling point: I am not a biochemist or molecular biologist! These people are simply trolling everyone they can, hoping to find some suckers.

Note that 1.5 says I will get 20% of publication fees for each article I solicit, another bit of bait.

I doubt there is a scientist working out there who doesn’t get these invitations for inappropriate fields on a regular basis.

Dear Dr. Coyne, Based on your distinguished scholarly expertise and research in the field of biochemistry and molecular biology, we have identified you as a candidate for the position of deputy editor-in-chief of the World Journal of Biological Chemistry (WJBC). We now invite you to peruse the job description and submit candidate documents for the position. We have also included information about the journal and publisher to help explain the meaningful impact you may make on the field through your work with theWJBC.

1 JOB DESCRIPTION

1.1 Responsibilities First and foremost, the deputy editor-in-chief should comply with all policies and principles put forth by the committee on publication ethics (COPE,http://publicationethics.org/); these will guide your primary duty of inviting contributions from worldwide scholars in the field to meet the requirements of readers for high quality articles, with emphasis put on the publishing of findings and achievements in emerging research disciplines, such as modern biotechnology, translational medicine, minimally invasive medicine, and medical artificial intelligence. Second, the deputy editor-in-chief will attend the first-round meeting of evaluation (first decision on manuscript acceptance or rejection). Third, the deputy editor-in-chief will attend the second-round meeting of evaluation (final decision on manuscript acceptance or rejection). Finally, the deputy editor-in-chief will attend important conferences in the field to invite contributions from conference attendees. 1.2 Goals: The first goal of the deputy editor-in-chief’s efforts is to make the WJBC become a highly influential academic journal that disseminates academic opinions and helps readers acquire knowledge. The second goal is to ensure the academic quality of articles published in the WJBC meets the basic criteria for inclusion in MEDLINE and Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE). For information on MEDLINE Journal Selection, please visit http://www.nlm.nih.gov/pubs/factsheets/jsel.html; for information on SCIE Journal Selection, please visit http://wokinfo.com/essays/journal-selection-process/. 1.3 Terms: The first term is 4 years, during which the goal is to achieve indexing ofWJBC in SCIE. The WJBC is a high quality, peer-reviewed, open-access journal. It is now indexed in PubMed and PubMed Central. For details, please visit:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/journals/1495/. 1.4 Position: Deputy Editor-in-Chief. 1.5 Salary: Co–deputy editors-in-chief will share 20% of the Article Processing Charge (APC) of the WJBC (including personal income tax). For more information about the APC, please visit our website at http://www.wjgnet.com/1949-8454/Nav/465.

2 INFORMATION ABOUT THE JOURNAL 2.1 Journal home page: The home page of the WJBC includes the following information: about the journal, all issues, and article processing charge, etc. For more information, please visit http://www.wjgnet.com/1949-8454/index.htm. 2.2 Publisher page: The home page of Baishideng Publishing Group (BPG) includes information including about the BPG, article processing charge, company registration, and contact us, etc. For more information, please visit http://www.wjgnet.com/bpg. If you are interested in being the WJBC Deputy Editor-in-Chief, please submit your personal information according to the following steps. How to Submit Step 1: Submit the basic information about the candidate for Deputy Editor-in-Chief(closed as of April 28, 2017). Step 2: To accept our invitation, please login to the F6Publishing System by clicking http://www.f6publishing.com/forms/main/login.aspx?uid=E4D2C2E0A4ED633825B89A0DCC490718E796EB2F77BE95F1&tid=B14B03410BFD5AEE . Please update your personal information (including First Name, Middle Name, and Institution).

Step 3: Provide ten Key Words relevant to your field (to facilitate peer review). Step 4: Submit your Curriculum Vitae, Publication List, and Biography. The biography should consist of 250 words and should highlight your academic impact in the field. Step 5: Submit the address of your Website. This will be the link to your academic profile, research group, if any, or institution. Step 6: Submit your recent professional Photo. The image must be a JPG file. The photo size should be 48 mm in height and 33 mm in width. Step 7: The evaluation of candidates will take about 4 weeks. Once we make the decision, we will contact you as soon as possible (including salary). If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me. I look forward to receiving your candidacy documents. Best regards, Lian-Sheng Ma, President and Company Editor-in-Chief Baishideng Publishing Group Inc 8226 Regency Drive, Pleasanton, CA 94588, USA Telephone: +1-925-223-8242 Fax: +1-925-223-8243 E-mail: l.s.ma@wjgnet.com Help Desk: http://www.f6publishing.com/HelpDesk http://www.wjgnet.com Click http://www.f6publishing.com/Unsubscribe?id=E4D2C2E0A4ED633825B89A0DCC490718E796EB2F77BE95F1 to unsubscribe from this email list.