Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on May 3, 2017. Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) has returned, with many thanks to Grania for taking over when I was busy. I am not feeling well, so posting may be light today. It’s a Big Food Day today: National Raspberry Popover Day, National Raspberry Tart Day, andNational Chocolate Custard Day. Somehow I sense the hand of Big Raspberry behind these “holidays”! On a more serious note, it is, by declaration of the United Nations, World Press Freedom Day, noted by Wikipedia as having been created to

. . . raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and marking the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek, a statement of free press principles put together by African newspaper journalists in 1991.

Would that the UN wouldn’t keep supporting—or at least censure—organizations and countries that allow no such freedom!

On this day in 1715, there was a total solar eclipse seen across northern Europe and northern Asia, one predicted by astronomer Edmond Halley to within 4 minutes accuracy. It is called “Halley’s Eclipse“, and shows how far astronomy had progressed by the early 18th century. In 1802 Washington, D.C. officially became a city, and in 1921 Ireland was officially divided into Northern and Southern Ireland. I’ll add two bits from Wikipedia on other things that happened on this day:

1963: The police force in Birmingham, Alabama switches tactics and responds with violent force to stop the “Birmingham campaign” protesters. Images of the violent suppression are transmitted worldwide, bringing new-found attention to the Civil Rights Movement.

Such is the power of nonviolent protest in the service of justice.

And:

1978: The first unsolicited bulk commercial email (which would later become known as “spam”) is sent by a Digital Equipment Corporation marketing representative to every ARPANET address on the west coast of the United States.

Notable people born on May 3 include Golda Meir (1898), Bing Crosby (1903), May Sarton (1912), Pete Seeger (1919), Frankie Valli (1934).

Here’s der Bingele and Sintra with a famously relaxed duet version of the song, “Well did you evah?” from High Society (1956); the song was written by Cole Porter:

Those who died on this day include Christine Joregensen (1989, the first trans person to become publicly well known for having sex-reassignment surgery to remove the penis, and for her acting and singing), Jerzy Kosiński, (1991), and Wally Schirra (2007). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus have a difficult decision, and the dialogue has a rare title:

SYBARITES

Hili: Are we moving to the sofa? Cyrus: Maybe a bit later.

In Polish:

Hili: Przenosimy się na sofę?

Cyrus: Może troszkę później.

And in Włocławek. Leon enjoys the view:

Leon: My observation deck.

Finally, be sure to read this nice strip from The Oatmeal on confirmation bias, and beliefs versus facts.