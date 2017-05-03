Reader Tim Anderson from Oz sends astronomy, landscape and animal photos; his captions are indented.

Here a two astronomical images I have made recently. First is a globular cluster, Omega Centauri (NGC 5139). This is easily visible to the naked eye, as it is the brightest such object in the sky and contains about five million stars. This image was captured using a colour CCD camera.

Second is the Tarantula Nebula (NGC 2070), which is a very active star-forming region embedded in the Large Magellanic Cloud. This is another composite LRGB image with the L (for luminance) channel provided by imaging “Hydrogen Alpha” emissions given off by ionised hydrogen atoms in the gas clouds being excited by the intense stellar radiation. Unfortunately, it was a very hazy night, hence the haloes round the bright stars.

I found this fella (a short-beaked echidna) waddling across a country road near Reid's Flat in New South Wales:

Here is a juvenile nankeen night-heron putting a tortoise in its place. This bird is common in Australian wetlands.

And "Sunset in Cowra, New South Wales", sent yesterday:

I think this probably doesn't count as wildlife, but this was the view down my street this evening.