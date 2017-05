Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “saved,” came with an email message:

Now there’s an image that would look good on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

And indeed, this kind of lunacy is the essence of Trinitarian Christianity:

I’d suggest becoming a “Patreon” of Jesus and Mo, even if you don’t have much to give on a regular basis. It’s a good strip and the author is of course risking his/her life by creating it,