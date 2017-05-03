Heather Hastie on the problem of North Korea

I call your attention to a new piece at Heather’s Homilies, “The problem of North Korea.” Like many, I’ve been concerned that the fact that a wacko is head of state in both the U.S. and North Korea makes the peninsula a powder keg, a possible site for a nuclear war. Heather has convinced me that, insofar as Trump listens to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, the danger is less than I thought.

Go over and have a look at her piece. As usual, it’s thoughtful and thorough. Here’s a cartoon of what I worried about, taken from Heather’s post: