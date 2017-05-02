Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning!

Today in 1636 Anne Boleyn, second wife of Henry VIII of Britain was arrested on trumped-up charges of adultery, incest, treason and witchcraft. The poor thing never stood a chance after only producing one female heir (ironically the one who would become Elizabeth I). After Anne suffered three miscarriages Henry started courting Jane Seymour and Anne’s days were numbered. It was for her that Henry had broken ties with the Roman Catholic church and made England independent of Rome.

It’s a grim business, and as Christopher Hitchens liked to note, these were the values on which the current British monarchy and religion were founded.

In 1986 the city of Chernobyl was evacuated, a full six days after the disaster and the nuclear plant at Pripyat. The 2600km Exclusion Zone is still in effect and is a poignant ghost town.

In 2000 GPS access was opened up and no longer restricted to the military.

It’s also the birthday today of Alessandro Scarlatti 1660-1725; Italian Baroque composer (If it’s not baroque, don’t fix it). He composed operas, with Mitridate Eupatore being considered his masterpiece, and chamber music, as well as the obligatory Masses. I agree with Luciano Pavarotti who once said that operatic singing is a sort of controlled scream and I find it hard to appreciate. So instead here is his Toccata in G minor.

With that it’s on to the most famousest of cats of Poland.

Hili: We are blooming.

A: Who is blooming?

Hili: I and the tulips.



In Polish:

Hili: Kwitniemy.

Ja: Kto?

Hili: Ja i tulipany.

And from the Most Serious Cat in Poland:

Leon: My observation deck.