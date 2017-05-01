Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning. It’s the 1st of May, so in Europe we get a holiday today.

In 1753 Carl Linnaeus published Species Plantarum which introduced binomial or two-part names with the first word always indicating genus.

Today in 1785 was the first time The Marriage of Figaro was performed. The plot is kind of like a soap opera that is allowed to go on for three hours, but the Overture was an instant hit and was encored with four other numbers. The emperor Joseph II did what all philistines and power-drunk busybodies do and banned encores by the end of the week citing “excessive duration of operas” as his concern.

The revolution has no time for elections. There is no more democratic government in Latin America than the revolutionary government.

In 1941 Orson Well’s Citizen Kane premiered in New York. For all its critical success, it didn’t go great at the box office. It is now considered to be one of the best films of all time.

And finally, we get to the felid section of today’s news.

Hili: There is something magical about a blue sky. A: What is that? Hili: The tiny birds.

In Polish:

Hili: Jest coś magicznego w błękitnym niebie.

Ja: Co?

Hili: Te małe ptaki.