Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning. It’s the 1st of May, so in Europe we get a holiday today.
In 1753 Carl Linnaeus published Species Plantarum which introduced binomial or two-part names with the first word always indicating genus.
Today in 1785 was the first time The Marriage of Figaro was performed. The plot is kind of like a soap opera that is allowed to go on for three hours, but the Overture was an instant hit and was encored with four other numbers. The emperor Joseph II did what all philistines and power-drunk busybodies do and banned encores by the end of the week citing “excessive duration of operas” as his concern.
In 1961 another supreme leader banned elections in his country: Fidel Castro:
The revolution has no time for elections. There is no more democratic government in Latin America than the revolutionary government.
In 1941 Orson Well’s Citizen Kane premiered in New York. For all its critical success, it didn’t go great at the box office. It is now considered to be one of the best films of all time.
In 2011 President Barack Obama announced that Osama Bin Laden had been killed in Pakistan.
And finally, we get to the felid section of today’s news.
Hili: There is something magical about a blue sky.A: What is that?Hili: The tiny birds.
In Polish:
Hili: Jest coś magicznego w błękitnym niebie.
Ja: Co?
Hili: Te małe ptaki.
My favorite piece from Le Nozze de Figaro:
I have this CD right here at my work desk. Deutsche Grammophon, Gundula Janowitz and Edith Mathis