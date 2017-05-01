Last night’s dinner

One of the advantages of having visitors break up my hermetic existence is that I get to visit nice restaurants, including some I haven’t been to before. It’s my usual policy to never take a visitor to a restaurant I haven’t vetted before, but last night I broke the policy (my go-to bistro was closed) by dining at Ruxbin, an Asian-American fusion restaurant on the North Side of Chicago. There are obligatory five- or three-course prix fixe menus; you choose one, and then the table chooses either three or five courses from a list to be shared (see the site for an example).

We of course opted for the five-course menu; my motto is that of A. J. Liebling: “Anyone who really likes food likes a lot of food.”

Before the formal meal, an amuse-bouche of “sushi”: a small bit of raw skate with wasabi, green apple puree, and a flower (a lot of the dishes are garnished with edible flowers). The restaurant is BYOB, so I brought a bottle of good French champagne. Note that the glass they provided was NOT a real champagne glass; you want a “flute” to conserve the bubbles, not one of these bowls on a stem:



A bread course: homemade warm sourdough rolls with a delicious unsalted butter with chives, accompanied by radishes and lettuce. The butter and rolls were fantastic:

Appetizer choices:

We chose the wedge salad, far better than any wedge salad I’ve ever had:

And the foie gras: this is half the dish (see above for the other stuff in the dish; it’s placed atop a round slice of toasted bread.

A palate cleanses: a piece of fermented cucumber (not exactly a pickle) and a glass of lentil and basmati rice soup:

Choices for the main course:

We had the fruits de mer and the duck breast, cooked “rosé”, of course. The seafood:

Close up of the seafood. The sauce was so delicious it could have been served on its own as a soup, so I asked for extra bread to sop it up:

The duck breast with the other stuff named above:

There is a choice of two desserts:

Chocolate melanges are everywhere, so we went with the black sesame baklava with black sesame/kumquat ice cream, kumquat slices, custard, raspberry, et al. Again, a fantastic course. Look at everything going on on this plate, yet the components harmonized well and each bit offered a new combination of textures and flavors:

And a gratis treat: chocolate-covered grapes with some kind of sprinkles:

It was a superb meal, well worth the price, and I love the BYOB feature since I can bring my best bottles. Although I broke my “no unknown restaurant” rule, I did so on the advice of my foodie friend Martin, who had been to Ruxbin several times and loved it. (Martin’s advice is reliable.) Find yourself a foodie pal whose advice you can trust!