Sunday: Hili dialogue

In 1492 Spain gave Christopher Columbus his commission of exploration.

In 1598 Henry IV of France issued the Edict of Nantes, allowing freedom of religion to the Huguenots. In 1927 actors Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford become the first to leave their footprints in concrete at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood. In 1945 Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun committed suicide after being married for just more than a day.

Finally, here’s a song that sounds like it is 50 years out of time, but it was only released yesterday. It’s a perfect for relaxing to while sipping your morning coffee or tea.

Over in Poland Madame Hili is having a relaxing Sunday herself.

Hili: I probably nodded off over this book. A: This happens only to those who still like books.

In Polish:

Hili: Chyba przysnęłam nad tą książką.

Ja: To się zdarza tylko tym, którzy jeszcze lubią książki.

Meanwhile, Leon is up to similarly important things.

Leon: I consider this an opening of our picnic.

And finally, reader Stephanie sent this gorgeous photo of a lynx to Jerry, taken by Arielle DeMerchant near Scotch Lake in eastern Canada. There’s a story here about how she set about capturing this shot.