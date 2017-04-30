Britain’s National Union discourages whooping because it disadvantages the deaf

Britain’s National Union of Students is a travesty: very regressive, authoritarian, and anti-Semitic. In fact, it’s so bad that several universities have withdrawn from it. The good news is that the last President, Maria Bouattia, who is Algerian but claimed to be black, and who was a vicious anti-Semite, was defeated in the latest elections in favor of Shakira Martin, a person who seems more conciliatory. (According to several reports, one here, Bouattia larded her farewell speech with anti-Israeli sentiments, ending by shouting, ‘Free, free Palestine!”)

But the NUS isn’t regressive-free yet. As the the Torygraph reported of the NUS conference, the attendees were warned not to “whoop, cheer, or clap”:

Students who whoop, cheer and clap should face “consequences” because they are excluding deaf people, delegates at the National Union of Students conference said. Audience members were repeatedly warned that they must cease whooping to express support for a speaker, because it has a “serious impact” on the accessibility of the conference. Delegates at the NUS annual conference in Brighton were encouraged to use “jazz hands” instead of clapping – where students wave their hands in the air – as this is deemed a more inclusive form of expression.

Estelle Hart, an NUS elections committee member who was chairing a session on Thursday, told students: “No whooping, it does have a serious impact on some delegates ability to access conference.” The motion calls for “reduced cheering or unnecessary loud noises on conference floor, including whooping and clapping” and warns of “consequences for those who ignore this requirement”. In the past, NUS events have banned clapping on the grounds that it might “trigger anxiety”. The NUS Women’s conference had previously discouraged clapping and noisy approbation in favor of “jazz hands” since clapping could be triggering. Here are “jazz hands” in case you didn’t know: What I don’t understand is why whooping should be replaced by “jazz hands,” which, after all, exclude the blind. At least the deaf can see when some form of approbation is going on.

The Torygraph also reported this:

Last week it emerged that Oxford University’s Equality and Diversity Unit issued guidance to students advising them that students who avoid making eye contact with their peers could be guilty of racism.

But the BBC noted that Oxford later apologized for saying that the lack of eye contact was a “microaggression” and “subtle, everyday racism” after being told that some autistic people, or those with social anxiety disorder, avoid eye contact. Finally, the Torygraph adds another bit of student insanity (sorry, that’s ableism) that I reported on earlier:

The University of Glasgow started issuing “trigger warnings” for theology students studying the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, whereby students are told they may see distressing images and are given the opportunity to leave.

This warning was given to THEOLOGY STUDENTS! Oy!

This is the kind of thing being done to supposedly rectify social injustice, and I’m all in favor of giving handicapped people access and opportunities that everyone else has, but the ban on whooping and clapping exemplifies that good motivations can be carried way too far. This is exactly why the Left is riven with accusations of ideological impurity.

