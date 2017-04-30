Britain’s National Union discourages whooping because it disadvantages the deaf

Britain’s National Union of Students is a travesty: very regressive, authoritarian, and anti-Semitic. In fact, it’s so bad that several universities have withdrawn from it. The good news is that the last President, Maria Bouattia, who is Algerian but claimed to be black, and who was a vicious anti-Semite, was defeated in the latest elections in favor of Shakira Martin, a person who seems more conciliatory. (According to several reports, one here, Bouattia larded her farewell speech with anti-Israeli sentiments, ending by shouting, ‘Free, free Palestine!”)
But the NUS isn’t regressive-free yet. As the the Torygraph reported of the NUS conference, the attendees were warned not to “whoop, cheer, or clap”:
Students who whoop, cheer and clap should face “consequences” because they are excluding deaf people, delegates at the National Union of Students conference said.
Audience members were repeatedly warned that they must cease whooping to express support for a speaker, because it has a “serious impact” on the accessibility of the conference.
Delegates at the NUS annual conference in Brighton were encouraged to use “jazz hands” instead of clapping – where students wave their hands in the air – as this is deemed a more inclusive form of expression.
Estelle Hart, an NUS elections committee member who was chairing a session on Thursday, told students: “No whooping, it does have a serious impact on some delegates ability to access conference.”
The motion calls for “reduced cheering or unnecessary loud noises on conference floor, including whooping and clapping” and warns of “consequences for those who ignore this requirement”. In the past, NUS events have banned clapping on the grounds that it might “trigger anxiety”.
The Torygraph also reported this:
Last week it emerged that Oxford University’s Equality and Diversity Unit issued guidance to students advising them that students who avoid making eye contact with their peers could be guilty of racism.
But the BBC noted that Oxford later apologized for saying that the lack of eye contact was a “microaggression” and “subtle, everyday racism” after being told that some autistic people, or those with social anxiety disorder, avoid eye contact. Finally, the Torygraph adds another bit of student insanity (sorry, that’s ableism) that I reported on earlier:
The University of Glasgow started issuing “trigger warnings” for theology students studying the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, whereby students are told they may see distressing images and are given the opportunity to leave.
This warning was given to THEOLOGY STUDENTS! Oy!
This is the kind of thing being done to supposedly rectify social injustice, and I’m all in favor of giving handicapped people access and opportunities that everyone else has, but the ban on whooping and clapping exemplifies that good motivations can be carried way too far. This is exactly why the Left is riven with accusations of ideological impurity.
Jazz hands are cultural appropriation of course and also ableist by mocking those with seizures.
Not to mention the blind.
So is the issue that deaf members don’t know when to express approbation, and miss out on auditory clues? I would say stop whooping because it’s stupid, but surely deaf people can see others clapping just as well as they can see ‘jazz hands.’ I would imagine that NSU has an ‘applause’ sign at the front of their meetings anyway to make sure people know the appropriate points to express their heartfelt solidarity.
My wife, who knows these things, just informed me that ‘jazz hands’ is the deaf community’s way of clapping. Doesn’t explain why accomodating the deaf requires everyone to do it their way.
Oh, Ceiling Cat, this grotesque stupidity just rolls on and on and on…
You just couldn’t make up this stuff even if you tried.
I cried because I could not whoop until I met a man with no jazz hands.
Years ago, when regressive campus insanity was in its infancy, we used to make jokes about things like this happening. We thought we were satirizing the things they might do in the future. Literally every joke I can think of ever making in the past has actually come true (e.g. changing the words “trigger warning” to something less triggering, like “content warning,” which is now used by many because the word “trigger” can be…triggering).
“…students who avoid making eye contact with their peers could be guilty of racism.”
I think *making* eye contact also should be banned – it is agressive and an invasion of people’s personal space.
Well, here you go: https://www.thecollegefix.com/post/32323/
Literally anything you do can be seen as a microaggression by somebody.
How does making noise have any impact on the deaf? Is no talking appropriate as well or just whispering? Because some are confined to a wheel chair there will be no walking.
I don’t avoid eye contact, I look at the mouth because I’m hearing impaired. I don’t make a concious decision to do this, its something I just started doing as a kid, and what led teachers to suspect I may have been hearing impaired in the first place.
I occasionally remember that there are cultural expectations of eye contact, but then I become self-concious that I’m forcing it, and probably look odd doing it, and my social anxieties get the better of me.
I guess this is where I may depart from the contemporary view of the ‘regressive left’, they are just a continuation of the authoritarian left, who have always existed. Tend to go go about solving things with a rigid-ass rule book, a sledgehammer that sees nails everywhere.
Sure the rule book changes, but the mentality, its the same one that felt it could justify the USSR back in the 50s and 60s.
Whooping in the UK is cultural appropriation (being a US “cultural” form of expressing approval). I approve of a ban on whooping (though for different reasons, but I’ll cynically support whatever reason sticks)
Whooping is very obnoxious to the non-whoopers. I would not mind asking attendants to not do it for that reason. Same goes with using a camera with a flash.
And tall hats. No tall hats, please.
The eye-contact thing struck me right away as I don’t do it. In my case it’s Aspergers but as anyone familiar with the spectrum will know, most autistic traits are also present throughout the ‘normal’ population too – it’s a constellation of these traits that defines the condition – so lack of eye-contact by itself – falls well within neurotypical norms.
In any case, having to disclose one’s autistic status in order to defend yourself against accusations of racism is unacceptable. These are people who think asking someone where they are from is a microagression yet demand you disclose information about yourself that you might not have even revealed to friends and family? Fuck that.
I wouldn’t mind a free Palestinian state. However that is never going to happen unless the Palestinians acknowledge the state of Israel. Sadly religion may be iradicated before anti-Semitism is.
