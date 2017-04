We were compelled to try and forget Trump, so we (my husband Bob and I) took a spur of the moment trip to a Blue State, California. One of our target animals was the elephant seal ). We saw these at Drakes Beach in Point Reyes National Seashore . The last picture was actually near the Patrick Visitor Center. This mellow male was chilling on the sand, and I shot the photo from a respectful distance. Not so the idiot who posed his wife next to the seal, and later touched his tail (luckily, the seal wasn’t looking for trouble). We also saw Anna’s hummingbirds ); interesting bicolored redwinged blackbirds (Ageiaius phoeniceus), a race that’s only found in central California; and sweet dark-eyed juncos ). I think this photo is of what’s considered to be the “Oregon race” of the junco.