Reader Karen Bartelt sent some photos of birds and mammals from California. Her notes:
We were compelled to try and forget Trump, so we (my husband Bob and I) took a spur of the moment trip to a Blue State, California. One of our target animals was the elephant seal (Mirounga angustirostris). We saw these at Drakes Beach in Point Reyes National Seashore. The last picture was actually near the Patrick Visitor Center. This mellow male was chilling on the sand, and I shot the photo from a respectful distance. Not so the idiot who posed his wife next to the seal, and later touched his tail (luckily, the seal wasn’t looking for trouble). We also saw Anna’s hummingbirds (Calypte anna); interesting bicolored redwinged blackbirds (Ageiaius phoeniceus), a race that’s only found in central California; and sweet dark-eyed juncos (Junco hyemalis). I think this photo is of what’s considered to be the “Oregon race” of the junco.Our other target animal was the California condor, which we saw at Pinnacles National Park, and will send later.
Such interesting pictures and commentary! I am curious about the red winged blackbirds. Their epaulettes look a bit different from the ones around here, so is that why they are considered a different race?