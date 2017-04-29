Philomena promotes Britain but wants to be famous in America

Reader Michael, who has contributed to two posts today (see previous one), called my attention to a new series of short videos by Diana Morgan, who has abandoned the persona but not the demeanor of Philomena Cunk. The new series of three clips (one more to come) is called “British Famous“, and attempts to sell Britain as a tourist destination using the conceit that Morgan visits various places in Britain to prepare to be TRULY famous, which means famous not just in Britain, but in America. Here are the first three videos with this introduction:

Who was Benedict Cumberbatch a few years ago? Nobody Cumberbatch, that’s who. Because he was only British Famous. And he’s not alone. For decades, British celebrities have been adored at home but anonymous abroad, until America discovers them and makes them the real kind of famous. And that is precisely Diane Morgan’s plan. So she’s doing things she believes Americans love in the hopes of becoming the next big American thing, all while showcasing the greatest parts of Great Britain.

The first video, “The Self-Help Guru”, shows, as Michael noted, Morgan

…taking the piss out of ‘mindfulness’, crystals, chakras etc. . . Good fun! Not from the T.V. show – Diane seems to have branched out into other stuff such as this YouTube channel, Love GREAT Britain, which is promoting holidays in GB There are a few other Morgan skits on the channel if you’re interested, but this is the only one that’s reasonably well written IMO. I didn’t know she has a talent for physical comedy [pratfalls, slapstick] until this series.

Judge for yourself. I prefer Philomena but this is still worth watching:

“The Rock Star”, filmed in Manchester, home of our Matthew Cobb:

And “The action hero,” filmed in Scotland:

The next installment to come is called “The Foodie.”