Weird and slightly alarming – the chaos game

by Matthew Cobb
This video from the excellent Numberphile YouTube channel shows a very simple game that has the most unexpected outcome. My only criticism of this video is that I’d like to be shown the explanation, even if it’s complicated! Maybe readers can help me.
Try it out! I am sure there’s an online version.
(I wrote a program to do this years ago which I no longer have.)
Because you only ever go 1/2 of the way, those lines define the length of the internal triangles which mimic the angles of the outer triangle.
should be “define the length of the side” of the internal triangles, etc.
This is really cool. It’s obvious what will happen if you think about it, but that doesn’t make it any less cool. I love the fern!
I’d really like to see and learn more about some of the patterns/rules people have come up with.
Out of curiosity, what was your expectation? It looks like just a random walk among points in the Sierpinski triangle. Each move stays in the set, and the walk doesn’t collapse toward a fixed point or neighborhood so you get a broad sampling of the set.