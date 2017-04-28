Readers’ wildlife photos

Don’t forget to send in your good photos. I have a decent backlog, so if your pics haven’t appeared yet, don’t be concerned. They will.

Stephen Barnard has sent photos of birds in flight, but left the identification to you. His comment:

A few of the BIFs (birds in flight) photos I’ve taken recently. Species identification is left to the reader. I’ve posted all these before.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 28, 2017 at 7:30 am and filed under birds, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

10 Comments

  1. thesilence2017
    Posted April 28, 2017 at 7:34 am | Permalink

    Beautiful! 🙂

    Reply
  2. darrelle
    Posted April 28, 2017 at 8:14 am | Permalink

    That last bald eagle pic, it’s doing the Goa’uld Death Glider pose.

    I think my favorite is the smallest bird, in the third pic. It looks fierce. And fast.

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted April 28, 2017 at 8:23 am | Permalink

      That’s a Tree Swallow (Tachycineta bicolor). They’re very fast and very erratic — quite a challenge to photograph in flight. They’re fierce if you’re a flying insect.

      Reply
      • jblilie
        Posted April 28, 2017 at 8:31 am | Permalink

        No idea how you get a shot of a tree swallow! Around our house, they move very fast, all the time, except when perched.

        Reply
        • Stephen Barnard
          Posted April 28, 2017 at 8:35 am | Permalink

          When hundreds of them are feeding over the creek into a stiff headwind it’s just barely possible.

          Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted April 28, 2017 at 8:24 am | Permalink

      I was thinking it was like the Klingon bird of prey ship.

      Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted April 28, 2017 at 8:25 am | Permalink

    First class pictures, Stephen!

    Reply
  4. jblilie
    Posted April 28, 2017 at 8:29 am | Permalink

    Very nice. I will give it a go.

    From the top:
    Sandhill Cranes
    Red-winged Blackbird
    Tree Swallow
    Canada Goose
    Northern Harrier
    Bald Eagle X 3
    Red-tailed Hawk X 2 (? second photo on center-pivot is tough to ID for me)
    Sandhill Cranes

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted April 28, 2017 at 8:31 am | Permalink

      7/7

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: