Stephen Barnard has sent photos of birds in flight, but left the identification to you. His comment:
A few of the BIFs (birds in flight) photos I’ve taken recently. Species identification is left to the reader. I’ve posted all these before.
Beautiful! 🙂
+1
That last bald eagle pic, it’s doing the Goa’uld Death Glider pose.
I think my favorite is the smallest bird, in the third pic. It looks fierce. And fast.
That’s a Tree Swallow (Tachycineta bicolor). They’re very fast and very erratic — quite a challenge to photograph in flight. They’re fierce if you’re a flying insect.
No idea how you get a shot of a tree swallow! Around our house, they move very fast, all the time, except when perched.
When hundreds of them are feeding over the creek into a stiff headwind it’s just barely possible.
I was thinking it was like the Klingon bird of prey ship.
First class pictures, Stephen!
Very nice. I will give it a go.
From the top:
Sandhill Cranes
Red-winged Blackbird
Tree Swallow
Canada Goose
Northern Harrier
Bald Eagle X 3
Red-tailed Hawk X 2 (? second photo on center-pivot is tough to ID for me)
Sandhill Cranes
7/7