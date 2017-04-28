Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, April 28, 2017, and it’s National Blueberry Pie day. The best specimen of that genre I ever had was a lowbush (wild) blueberry pie from Helen’s Restaurant in Machias, Maine: a mixture of cooked and uncooked berries in an open-top crust, piled high with real whipped cream. If you’re in Maine and it’s blueberry season, go to Helen’s–no matter how far you have to drive. It’s also National Heroes’ Day in Barbados (is Rihanna included?).

On this day in 1789, the mutiny on the Bounty took place, with Lieutenant William Bligh and 18 sailors set adrift, winding up settling on Tahiti and Pitcairn Island. Here’s a trailer for the 1935 film version starring Charles Laughton and Clark Gable:

On April 28, 1923, Wembley Stadium was opened, and on that date in 1932, a vaccination against the yellow fever virus was announced (I’ve had the shot). On this day in 1945, Benito Mussolini and his mistress Clara Petacci were killed by a firing squad, and then their bodies publicly displayed and degraded. Two years later, Thor Heyerdal and his mates set out from Peru on the Kon-Tiki to determine if South Americans could have settled Polynesia (n reality, the Polynesians came from Southeast Asia). On Apri 28, 1967, Muhammad Ali refused to be inducted into the U.S. Army as a self-declared conscientious objector. He was convicted of a felony but never served time, and the Supreme Court overturned his conviction.

Those born on this day include James Monroe (1758), Lionel Barrymore (1878), Kurt Gödel (1906), Blossom Dearie (1924), Harper Lee (1926), Ann-Margret (1941), Jay Leno (1950) and Penélope Cruz (1974). Those who died on this day include Benito Mussolini (1945) and Francis Bacon (1992). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s quoting Hebrew from the Biblical story of Belshazzar’s Feast. Where does she learn this stuff?

Hili: Mene, Tekel, Peres A: What do you mean? Hili: It’s time to pay bills again.

Out in Winnipeg, Gus got into mischief. The report from his staff:

Here’s a Gus pic from yesterday. Gus jumped into the laundry basket (clean laundry, naturally) and proceeded to clean his feet. That’s why it’s called ‘the wash’, isn’t it?

In Montreal, Linux Bernie, the new dog of readers Anne-Marie and Claude, WON the tape test. When I inquired whether the picture below was a setup, with the d*g put into the square, I was told that L.B. walked into the square, and then was simply told to “sit.” Does that count as winning?

Lagniappe—a tweet:

Good morning. Another day, another 5ft squirrel trying to break into my car. pic.twitter.com/8Er21o3wla — Paul Bronks (@virtuallydead) April 28, 2017