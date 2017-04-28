A remarkable case of mimicry: katydid nymph mimics ant

The nymphs (juvenile stages) of katydids—orthopterans from the family Tettigoniidae—nymphs look pretty much like miniature katydids; here’s a screenshot of what you see when you do a Google image search for “katydid nymph” (click to enlarge):

But one species, at least, has modified its nymph stage to look like a hymenopteran. Here’s a photo by Piotr Naskrecki taken in Mozambique:

Now clearly selection is responsible for this, but what kind? Does it hide from predators by running with real ants (crypsis), or does it resemble a stinging or toxic ant that predators have learned to avoid (Batesian mimicry)? I don’t know, but it’s a lovely mimic.

h/t: Matthew Cobb, who keeps his eye on Twitter

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 28, 2017 at 12:30 pm and filed under insects, mimicry. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. GBJames
    Posted April 28, 2017 at 12:35 pm | Permalink

    I love that bit of katydid green on the belly!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: