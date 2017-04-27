Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Happy Thursday, April 27, 2017: National Prime Rib Day (make mine rare!). In South Africa it’s Freedom Day, commemorating the first elections after apartheid ended, held on April 27, 1994.

On this day in 1667, the blind and penurious John Milton sold the rights of Paradise Lost for just £10. And on April 27, 1945, Benito Mussolini was captured trying to escape in disguise, soon to be shot and his corpse suspended upside down tied to a lamppost. Finally, three years ago Popes John XXIII and John Paul II were canonized on the same day.

Notables born on this day include Edward Gibbon (1737), Mary Wollstonecraft (1759), Ulysses S. Grant (1822), Walter Lantz (1899), Coretta Scott King (1927), and Arielle Dombasle (1953). Those who died on this day include Ferdinand Magellan (1521) and Edward R. Murrow (1965). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej and Hili appear to share a tender moment, but it’s deceptive:

A: What are you looking for? Hili: Your wallet was here somewhere.

In Polish:

Ja: I czego tam szukasz?

Hili: Tu gdzieś był twój portfel.

Gus took the tape test to see if he’d sit in a square on the floor made of tape, but failed. As his staff tells us:

Here’s a Gus pic. I tried the tape thing, but Gus was too suspicious and chose to sit on my books and look warily at the tape instead. Oh well.

And up in Wroclawek, Leon is cracking jokes:

Leon: Is watering place an equivalent of a cafe?

Finally, lagnaippe from reader Pyers: