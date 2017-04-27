Reader John Conoboy went to Africa and photographed some birds. Weird birds. Here are his photos, with his notes indented:

We saw a lot of birds. Here are a few pics of my favorites. First is the Kori Bustard (Ardeotis kori struthiunculus). These were pretty common and although they are the largest flying bird in Africa, they were always on the ground. Males display by puffing up their necks (gular pouches) creating a large white throat balloon. This guy seems to be slightly puffed up, but he is not going to get the girls like this.

There was a tree near our camp in the Serengeti that was a roosting spot for Marabou Storks (Leptoptilos crumeniferus). Every night we were treated to this lovely view. Joe Dickinson had a nice shot of a Marabou in his Africa photos. Folks can check out his photo and see why this bird is listed as one of ugly five you see on a safari. Personally, I did not find any of the animals we saw as ugly.

Next is a Grey Crowned Crane (Balearica regulorum). It is listed as endangered.

Finally, my favorite bird, the Secretary Bird (Sagittarius serpentarius). The Secretary Bird struts along and periodically stomps on its prey and after eating moves on to find something else. It is great fun to watch them. Like the bustard, they can fly but we always saw them on the ground.

Here’s one of them stomping a venomous snake to death. Be sure to watch the last half of the video, which shows how much force this bird can impart in its stomps: