PB&J in space

Sacrifices have to be made on the International Space Station, and one of them is having to have your PB&J sandwiches on a tortilla. Oy!
Notice he did not eat it. I wonder if they have a microwave up there?
I suppose they don’t use regular bread because of the crumbs.
Question: What would be the worst food to attempt to eat on the space station? I nominate a crumbly white British cheese, but someone can surely top this.
I would definitely recommend pb and j on tortillas!! Is there any better food combination than pb and j? I think not.
As long as they’re making PBJs with tortillas, let’s hope they wash ’em down with some real OJ, instead of that white-bread “Tang” stuff.
