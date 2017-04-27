Question: What pop song was written in part by a university professor?

The answer is the song in this post: “Copperline,” written by James Taylor and Reynolds Price, formerly James B. Duke Professor of English at Duke University. Songfacts gives the details:

Copperline is an area near Chapel Hill in North Carolina where James Taylor grew up, and the song is a nostalgic look back at his childhood, complete with a mention of his dog, Hercules. Taylor visited Copperline before he wrote the song, and discovered that pre-fabricated homes had popped up in the area, destroying it’s charm. He sings about this in the lyrics, “I tried to go back, as if I could, all spec houses and plywood, tore up and tore up good.”

Morgan Creek, which Taylor mentions in the song, is on Morgan Creek Road, where Taylor’s childhood home was located. In 2003, the Morgan Creek Bridge was renamed the “James Taylor Bridge” in a ceremony celebrating the singer.

Taylor wrote this song with Reynolds Price, who was a professor of English at Duke University, and also a playwright, author and lyricist. Taylor met Price when he worked on the score for a 1982 PBS production of a play Price wrote, and the two became friends. The two wrote “Copperline” when Price was visiting Taylor’s home in Connecticut. Price died on January 20, 2011 at age 77.

Speaking with Rolling Stone in 2015, Taylor said: “This is another song about home, about my father, about a childhood that was very peaceful, which is a rare thing today. I felt like I was part of a landscape in those days – the trees, the streams and the rivers, the animals that lived there.”

I didn’t used to like this song so much, but it’s grown on me. This version appears to be filmed live in Taylor’s home studio, a converted barn. (There’s another version here with just guitar and piano.)

The lyrics:

Even the old folks never knew

Why they call it like they do

I was wondering since the age of two

Down on Copperline.

Copper head, copper beech

Copper kettles sitting side by each

Copper coil, cup o’Georgia peach

Down on Copperline

Half a mile down to Morgan Creek

Leaning heavy on the end of the week

Hercules and a hog-nosed snake

Down on Copperline

Down on Copperline One summer night on the Copperline

Slip away past supper time

Wood smoke and moonshine

Down on Copperline;

One time I saw my daddy dance

Watched him moving like a man in a trance

He brought it back from the war in France

Down onto Copperline.

Branch water and tomato wine

Creosote and turpentine

Sour mash and new moon shine

Down on Copperline

We were down on Copperline. First kiss ever I took

Tore a page from a romance book

The sky opened and the earth shook

Down on Copperline

Down on Copperline.

Took a fall from a windy height

I only knew how to hold on tight

And pray for love enough to last all night

Down on Copperline.

Day breaks and the boys wakes up

And the dog barks and the birds sings

And the sap rises and the angels sigh, yeah. I tried to go back, as if I could

All spec house and plywood

Tore up and tore up good

Down on Copperline.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to me

It doesn’t touch my memory

Man I’m lifting up and rising free

Down on over Copperline.

Half a mile down to Morgan Creek

I’m only living for the end of the week

Hercules and a hog-nosed snake

Down on Copperline, yeah

Take me down on Copperline

Oh, down on Copperline.

Taylor is one of those stars whose voice and talent don’t seem to have appreciatively diminished over the years. He will be recognized, if he isn’t already, as one of the greatest singer/songwriters of our time. And he makes it look so easy. It also kills me that he’s only a year and a half older than I. I was already a big fan when I was just a shaver in college.

Here’s Reynolds Price, accomplished writer, friend of W. H. Auden, and lover of Stephen Spender: