Top of the morning to you on April 26, 2017. (Or, as a friend used to say, “Grease the new day!”) It’s National Pretzel Day, and make mine one of those soft German pretzels sprinkled with coarse salt and daubed with mustard. That and a liter of Löwenbrau. It’s also Hug a Friend Day, but be sure to ask permission first, or you’ll be in big trouble.

On this day in 1564, William Shakespeare was baptized in Stratford-upon-Avon. Although the date of his birth is unknown, the baptism is recorded:

On April26. 1933, the Gestapo was established in Germany, and in 1964 the nation of Tanzania was formed when Tanganyika merged with Zanzibar, Finally, on this day in 1966 the Chernobyl nuclear accident occurred in the Soviet Union.

Notables born on this day include John James Audubon (1975), Eugène Delacroix (1798), Ludwig Wittgenstein (1889), I. M. Pei (1917), Carol Burnett (1933), Duane Eddy (1938), and Joan Chen (1961). Those who died on this day include Arnold Sommerfeld (1951), Gypsy Rose Lee (1970), Count Basie (1984), Lucille Ball (1989), and Jayne Meadows (1915). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili quotes some modified scripture while on a walk with Andrzej and Malgorzata:

Hili: And a little cat shall lead them. Cyrus: But we know the way. Hili: Lesser mortals need shepherds.

In Polish:

Hili: I kot będzie ich prowadzić.

Cyrus: Przecież my znamy tę drogę.

Hili: Maluczcy potrzebują pasterzy.

Lagniappe: Today’s animated Google Doodle marks the impending demise of the Cassini spacecraft as it begins its dives to Saturn, beaming its last bunch of images (here a selfie) before it’s destroyed in the planet’s atmosphere on September 15 of this year. A bit sad, really.