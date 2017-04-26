Readers’ wildlife photographs

Now that I’m back, be sure to send me your good wildlife photos (please):

Reader Anne-Marie Cournoyer, with some urging from me, established the “Cafe Sauvage” in Brossard, outside Montreal. It’s basically a large feeding station for birds and mammals in her backyard, colorfully painted and bearing a warning sign, “Do not eat the other customers.” Here are some of those customers, with her notes indented:

Birds and rabbits, and squirrels and even siffleux [groundhogs] are happy clients at Le Café. Every morning, many birds are waiting for me to come out with the food while the dogs relieve themselves. It brings me a lot of joy. A wonderful way to start the day. Feels so good to be recognized by them. There is always some action taking place in the larch and the cherry tree. Light being one of the most important parts of a photo , it affects how the animals appear. It gives tone, mood… Here are some photos taken at different moments of the day.

And two more photos, this first one from Rob Bate:

Here is a picture of the Louisiana Waterthrush (Parkesia motacilla), one of the earliest spring migrants passing through the Atlantic Flyway. It is one of the four warbler species that walks: the others all hop when they’re on the ground. It feeds primarily along running water in streams.

Finally, a reptile from reader Barbara Wilson: