Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ moral relativism

Today’s Jesus and Mo, titled “basis”, came with the emailed note, “Moses is back again, with his newfangled book-learnin’.”
The strip implies that “normative” moral relativism, which is prescriptive behavior rather than merely a description of variance across societies, is a good thing. That puzzles me a bit, for, after all, most of us aren’t moral relativists about the perfidies of Islamic doctrine: oppressing women doesn’t become “right” because it’s done by Muslims. It’s just that the morality of Jesus and Mo seems wrong, In fact, when Moses implies that “judging people” is wrong, he’s off the mark. It’s just that Jesus and Mo are on the wrong mark.
We should distinguish between moral relativism and moral subjectivism.
As far as I can make out, moral relativism is an incoherent doctrine along the lines of “moral statements have truth values, and the truth value is different in different cultures”.
Moral subjectivism, in contrast, says that moral statements are reports of human preferences and values, and so do not have truth values. But, from that perspective there is nothing inconsistent in condemning other cultures or their values when we regard them as harmful.
Maybe it’s just about the humorous irony of the statement that “I’m better than you because I don’t judge people.”
I think you have the correct interpretation. Judging others and intolerance is the work of religion. It is how religions are created.
As usual, I sit on the fence.
People who are always certain they’re right offend me utterly. They’re the sort of people who happily burn witches.
On the other hand, extreme moral relativists who insist that we shouldn’t judge anyone else’s bad behaviour are equally wrong, and futile.
Which just shows that anything taken to its extremes goes toxic.
I guess the right (okay, least non-wrong) answer is a good leavening of common sense, that notoriously hard-to-define quality.
cr
I think you’re right on the mark and it seems to me this is what the comic is saying to us. all perspectives are flawed and only a blend can give us the greatest chance of asymptotically approaching truth.
(I can’t believe I got to use asymptotically in a sentence)
Moses is, of course, judging Jesus and Mo.
Reblogged this on Beyond Is Better and commented:
Had to share with you all since you are working on your Cartoon Posts!