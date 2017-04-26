Bats use sonar to locate cactus flowers

Many cacti bloom at night, and that’s when the bats and moths are available for pollination. But since most bats locate prey by echolocation via sonar, how do they find the flowers? This is particularly crucial when those flowers stick out of catci, for the bats approach the flower fast and hover before it while lapping nectar; if they miss, they could get impaled. And indeed, in a very good NYT piece by Natalie Angier, she reports that impaled bats—those who have missed their mark—can be found on cacti (see photo at very bottom).

That means there’s strong natural selection on the bats to find the flowers and home in on them accurately. How do they do this? A reference in Angier’s article led me to a piece published last year in PLoS ONE (reference and free link below) showing that, at least at final approach, the bats use echolocation, emitting a special kind of call as they approach the flower. And apparently the flowers themselves have characteristics that help guide the bats to the nectar tube, which I suppose scientists could have realized a long time ago had they thought about it.

The authors, Tania Gonzalez-Terrazas et al., recorded the sonar calls of a group of wild-caught Lesser Long-Nosed Bats ( Leptonycteris yerbabuenae), a Central and North American species that subsists on nectar from night-blooming plants, particularly columnar cacti. Here’s a photo and a video of this species feeding:

Note that the bats hover when feeding:

To test how the bats locate flowers, they used two targets (tested separately): a flowering columnar cactus (Pachyceroeus pringlei) and the “control”, an acrylic hemisphere (set up next to a columnar but flowerless cactus) filled with sugar water (the flower was also filled with an equal amount of sugar water). The bats’ calls were recorded with an ultrasound microphone and their movements tracked with an infrared camera. Here’s the setup:

The results can be stated succinctly:

The bats approach and locate the flower and sphere differently. They use sonar to find both, emitting calls, but also emit a special “buzzlike” call, consisting of reduced interval between pulses, and reduced peak amplitude, only when approaching the flower. This may enable them to locate the flower opening accurately. That special call is not used when approaching the acrylic “flower”. This is in fact the only report of a “terminal-buzz-like phase” in a nectar-feeding bat, though similar calls are used by aerial insect-eating bats as they approach their prey.

The acrylic hemisphere, containing nectar, was never used for food; bats aborted their approach flight to it at the last second, while all the flowers were found (they may also use scent). The special call emitted when approaching flowers indicates that sonar is also important. Here’s a diagram showing how bats approach both targets (three different flight paths), with the dots indicating when the bats emit a call. The green dot shows the position of the microphone and the pink star the location of the target.

“A” is a cactus flower and “B” the acrylic hemisphere. Note that the bats never got to the hemisphere, and their calling is more variable and erratic. The top two panels are side views, the bottom two top views:

As you see, the bats have a much more uniform approach to the real flower, always coming from below and never getting above it. You can also see that all approaches to the sphere were aborted.

Finally, the authors suggest that the cactus flower itself has evolved to guide the bat accurately to the nectar. After all, it’s in the cactus’s reproductive interests to avoid having the bat miss the flower and get impaled! Here’s the suggestion from the paper:

“The echoes reflected from the inside of the long tube of the cactus flower might function as an acoustic guide that provides the bat with detailed information on the location of the flower opening and the orientation of the floral tube. In addition, cacti as well as many bat-pollinated flowers have particularly robust and rigid petals that may indicate the flower opening not only visually but also acoustically. Leptonycteris yerbabuenae only emitted the long terminal group while approaching the flower. We suggest that specific echo-acoustic characteristics of the flower guide the bats directly into the opening of the flower, and emission of an extended terminal group of calls at the end of the approach sequence aids this task.”

It would seem obvious that if pollination—reproduction for a cactus and a crucial factor in preserving its genes—depends on bats, then the flower itself might evolve to lure the bats as well as make sure it doesn’t get impaled on the cactus’s own spines. Well, that’s obvious in retrospect, but why wasn’t this realized until now? I can surmise only that it comes from a bias towards studying the evolution of animals compared to plants (there are a lot more zoologists than botanists). Yet even Darwin devoted several of his books to plant evolution. Let us not ignore our green relatives!

Here’s a bat that missed, impaled on a cholla cactus:

Gonzalez-Terrazas, T. P., Koblitz, J. C., Fleming, T. H., Medellín, R. A., Kalko, E. K. V., Schnitzler, H.-U., & Tschapka, M. (2016). How Nectar-Feeding Bats Localize their Food: Echolocation Behavior of Leptonycteris yerbabuenae Approaching Cactus Flowers. PLoS ONE, 11(9), e0163492. http://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0163492