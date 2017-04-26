Another professor calls for censoring speakers

At the end of yesterday’s piece about a professor calling for censorship of speech that “dehumanizes people,” I predicted that we’re going to see more academics calling for censorship of invited speakers. After all, most professors are Leftists, some are Regressive Leftists, some Regressive Leftists (especially in universities) favor censorship, ergo you’ll probably find professors who favor censorship. This syllogism is mine and belongs to me. So did my prediction.

Well. after I wrote a draft of yesterday’s piece, reader Rodney called my attention to a new piece in the New Republic: “Why colleges have a right to reject hateful speakers like Ann Coulter“. And it fulfills my prediction, with a college English professor calling for censorship.

The piece is by Aaron R. Hanlon, identified as “Assistant Professor of English at Colby College and advisor for Georgetown University’s MLA/Mellon Foundation ‘Connected Academics’ project.” And in his essay Hanlon argues that we should censor some speakers simply because there’s not enough time to hear everybody, and so we must choose judiciously. Who shall we choose? The speakers that should be censored are, of course, the ones that Hanlon considers to be purveyors of “hate” speech, like Coulter. He doesn’t say who should make the decision, but argues that because speakers are chosen by clubs or subgroups within a university, that somehow makes their de-platforming or disinvitation not censorship:

Rejecting campus speakers is not an assault on free speech. Rather, like so many other decisions made every day by college students, teachers, and administrators, it’s a value judgment. . . . But to understand these disinvitation attempts, we need to understand the unglamorous process by which speakers get invited. When departments or groups arrange for a speaker, invitations are usually authorized by small committees or localized administrative offices without a campus-wide discussion or debate. Student groups, and even academic and administrative departments, operate with differing degrees of autonomy. Given the number and ideological diversity of these groups, they don’t typically hold a forum about whether to invite someone; they petition the appropriate offices for approval, put together a budget, and plan the event. A handful of people make judgment calls to authorize speakers before invitations go out. Hosting groups then advertise the event, at which point the controversy—if there’s destined to be one—begins. Understanding this sequence of events is crucial, because no-platforming is as much a function of process as of politics. Instead of community-wide discussion and debate over the merits of bringing a given speaker to campus, the debate happens after the invitation, giving the misleading impression that no-platforming is about shutting down speech.

This is a distinction without a difference. Groups are allowed to invite their own speakers precisely to foster diversity. Why on earth should there even be university-wide debate or discussion about choosing a speaker? And why does the present process mean that no-platforming is not censorship?

Here we see an academic too clever for his own good, inventing superficially clever but ultimately stupid arguments about why de-platforming or disinvitation isn’t the same thing as censorship once a speaker has been invited. So when Hanlon says this:

Though the knowledge and skills we deem essential have changed over the years, the practice of curating and prioritizing them is still crucial to the mission of a classically liberal education. No-platforming may look like censorship from certain angles, but from others it’s a consequence of a challenging, never-ending process occurring at virtually all levels of the university: deciding what educational material to present to our students and what to leave out. In this sense, de-platforming isn’t censorship; it’s a product of free expression and the foundational aims of a classically liberal education.

. . .he’s engaging in classic doublespeak: deplatforming is an expression of free speech. How obtuse can somebody be?

If that wasn’t enough, Hanlon draws a false equivalence between deciding on university speakers and deciding whose work to include on a one-semester class syllabus and whose to leave out:

For my “Age of Revolution” course I have 14 weeks to cover the English Civil Wars, the American War of Independence, the French Revolution, and the Haitian Revolution, which means it’s incumbent upon me—and every other professor—to think very carefully about what students need to know, and thus what to prioritize and what to leave out. In making that decision, I consult other scholars in the field and review other syllabi. I consider my research strengths, as well as the gaps or needs in the broader curriculum. If I end up leaving off James Madison in favor of Edmund Burke, I’m hardly “censoring” Madison. And if I deem it important to bring underrepresented voices into my course—like poet and former slave Phillis Wheatley—I’m judging Wheatley more appropriate for that platform. Such decisions aren’t about “shutting down” points of view; they’re about finding the most valuable ways to use our limited time and resources.

Now there IS a difference between Hanlon’s syllabus and campus speakers. The former allows only a limited number of readings, while campus groups can invite an essentially endless number of speakers. The former reflects the professor’s viewpoint, the latter the diverse viewpoints of college organizations. If the College Democrats invite Elizabeth Warren, the college Republicans can invite Ben Shapiro. Choosing one doesn’t eliminate the opportunity for the other. Doesn’t Hanlon realize that?

And he doesn’t really tell us what sorts of speakers should be allowed; only that Ann Coulter should not. Of course if you leave such choices to a consensus vote of the entire student body, you’ll never hear a speaker that goes against Lefist sentiments, or that says anything counter to received ideology.

Near the end of his piece, Hanlon has the temerity to argue that no-platforming was crucial for the success of ancient Greek and Roman society (my emphasis):

But no-platforming is better understood as the kind of value judgment that lies at heart of a liberal arts education—“liberal” referring not to politics, of course, but to the kinds of knowledge the ancient Greeks and Romans believed were necessary for the flourishing of a free person, necessary for full and effective participation in civic life. This has always meant deciding what people needed to know, but also what they don’t need to know—or at least which knowledge and skills deserved priority in one’s formal education.

To which I can reply no better than did Claire Lehmann, editor of Quillette (which you should be reading):

Greek dikastes also sentenced Socrates to death, you moron https://t.co/9pF3xJ93hZ pic.twitter.com/7PzgUiZ9dF — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) April 25, 2017

Here’s the miscreant. He’s an English professor, and the professor who argued for censorship in yesterday’s post was in comparative literature. These are disciplines particularly prone to postmodernism, and that’s no accident. I doubt you’ll ever see a biologist or physicist calling for censorship, for we value the clash of ideas.

h/t: Rodney