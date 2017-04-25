Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning to all; it’s Tuesday, April 25, 2017, and it’s both National Crotilla Day (think “croissant + tortilla” and National Zucchini Bread Day. I’ve never had a crotilla, and I don’t like zucchini bread (I despise the ubiquitous and easily-grown vegetable), though for some reason I love carrot cake, especially with cream cheese icing. Here are crotillas, devised by Wal-Mart (has anybody had one?):

It’s also ANZAC Day in Australia and New Zealand; I know, having just returned from NZ, that they have deep reverence for their lads who died in the wars, and will be honoring them in every town, large or small.

On April 25, 1792, there were two events of note: Nicolas J. Pelletier, a robber, became the first person executed by guillotine, and the French national anthem, “La Marseillaise” was composed by Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle. On this day in 1859, the French and British began digging the Suez Canal, and in 1915 the disastrous Gallipoli invasion began, which is why it’s ANZAC Day. This is also a big day for biologists, for on this date in 1953 Francis Crick and James Dewey Watson published their famous Nature paper “Molecular Structure of Nucleic Acids: A Structure for Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid,” describing the proposed double-helix of DNA. As you see, it’s a very short paper:

And two years ago today, the death of Freddie Gray, 25, in police custody led to violent riots in Baltimore. Gray died of spinal cord injuries after detention for what was alleged to be an illegal switchblade knife. Some cops were charged, but none were convicted.

Notables born on this day include Oliver Cromewll (1599). Wolfgang Pauli (1900), Edward R. Murrow (1908), Ella Fitzgerald (1917), Meadowlark Lemon (1932), Al Pacino (1940), and Renée Zellweger (1969). Those who died on this day include William Cowper (1800), Dexter Gordon (1990), Ginger Rogers (1995), and Bea Arthur (2009). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili judges a portrait of Andrzej (I like it):

Hili: Well, I don’t know… A: What don’t you know? Hili: I have a feeling I could paint your portrait better.

