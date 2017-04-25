The intractable problem of North Korea

As you may know, North Korea, the world’s most repressive nation, is about to test a new nuclear weapon. Within two decades, says the New York Times in an article published today, the DPRK will have the ability to deliver nuclear weapons via intercontinental missiles. That means the U.S. will be in danger.
So far there’s no stopping that country. Weapons development has been faster than predicted, sanctions haven’t worked, and China doesn’t have the stomach to apply the pressure it should, perhaps because they actually want the U.S. to be threatened. Trump is making threatening noises, but really, what can he do? If he takes unilateral action, North Korea will simply destroy Seoul, only a few miles south of the border, There’s little doubt of such repri, except that it will be a suicidal move by Kim Jong-un. But the man is not rational, so who knows?
The problem seems to me intractable, and my only solution is this: do nothing. I doubt that the DPRK will launch a unilateral strike, because they know it would destroy their country for no reason. Let them have their weapons and hope that they don’t use them. After all, Pakistan has The Bomb and Iran will, too, despite our negotiations.
This is not a great solution, but it’s the only one that would seem to avoid the threat of killing millions. If you have a better solution, by all means put it below.
I have no suggestions.
Do nothing?
You won’t get WW III with that attitude.
End the war, sign a peace treaty, recognize it as a country. Over the course of the next several years, draw down forces in the DMZ, remove the mines, and eventually eliminate it altogether to allow regular trade of goods and people across the borders.
IMO if we did this, we wouldn’t need to overturn the regime; the NK people would do it for us. Open the borders, and NK goes the way of East Germany. Or, perhaps instead, the regime would be forced to change to such an extent that the North Korean people (as well as the rest of us) would be much better off.
In fact I think peace followed by opening of borders is such an existential threat to the NK regime that the one flaw in my plan is that they would refuse it. The US, China, Russia, Japan, and and SK could all offer a peace treaty and Kim Jong-Un would reject it, for fear of losing his grip on the country.