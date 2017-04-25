The intractable problem of North Korea

As you may know, North Korea, the world’s most repressive nation, is about to test a new nuclear weapon. Within two decades, says the New York Times in an article published today, the DPRK will have the ability to deliver nuclear weapons via intercontinental missiles. That means the U.S. will be in danger.

So far there’s no stopping that country. Weapons development has been faster than predicted, sanctions haven’t worked, and China doesn’t have the stomach to apply the pressure it should, perhaps because they actually want the U.S. to be threatened. Trump is making threatening noises, but really, what can he do? If he takes unilateral action, North Korea will simply destroy Seoul, only a few miles south of the border, There’s little doubt of such repri, except that it will be a suicidal move by Kim Jong-un. But the man is not rational, so who knows?

The problem seems to me intractable, and my only solution is this: do nothing. I doubt that the DPRK will launch a unilateral strike, because they know it would destroy their country for no reason. Let them have their weapons and hope that they don’t use them. After all, Pakistan has The Bomb and Iran will, too, despite our negotiations.

This is not a great solution, but it’s the only one that would seem to avoid the threat of killing millions. If you have a better solution, by all means put it below.